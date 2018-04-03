Area college sports catchup (March 4, 2018)

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished second in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.82 seconds for Monmouth College in the Carthage Final Qualifier Meet on Friday.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished ninth in the high jump iwth a leap of 4-10 1/2 for Monmouth College in the Carthage Final Qualifier Meet on Friday.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field finished first in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:54.41 for Augustana College at the Wartburg Invitational on Saturday.

Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump for Indiana State in the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships at Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Tyler Rubarts -- As of Sunday, the 2014 PBL graduate has 40 kills, 10 digs and five blocks for Augustana College's men's volleyball team.

Kellyn Maynard -- The former PBL girls basketball standout is part of an Illinois Central College (23-7) team that will will play in the Region 24 Tournament at 2 p.m. Friday against Lewis & Clark at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield.

Jonny Walder -- As of Sunday, the former PBL baseball standout is hitting .385 through 13 at-bats with two RBIs, five runs scored and two stolen bases.

Andrew Zenner -- The 2017 PBL graduate struck out three batters and walked three while allowing six earned runs on four hits through three innings pitched for John A. Logan College's baseball team in a 9-0 loss to Triton College on Saturday.

Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 23-5 as of Sunday.

Ryan Birt – The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High school wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that finished seventh in the NCAA Regional at Dubuque, Iowa, on Feb. 24-25.

Cole Eshleman -- The 2017 PBL graduate had one RBIs and two runs scored through 10 at-bats for the Lindenwood baseball team.

Brea Walker -- As of Sunday, the former GCMS softball standout has a 4.42 earned-run average with four strikeouts for Illinois Wesleyan through 6 1/3 innings pitched.

Eryca Meinen -- The 2017 GCMS graduate had one walk for Robert Morris-Springfield's softball team in a 9-5 win over Tuskegee on Sunday.