PBL baseball starts 2018 season with come-from-behind win over Hoopeston Area

PAXTON -- If season openers are any indication, leads will not be safe against the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School baseball team in the 2018 season.

In their season debut Thursday against Hoopeston Area, the Panthers rallied from a 2-0 deficit thanks to a three-RBI triple by Ben McClure in the sixth inning en route to a 4-3 victory.

“What I really liked was just the overall attitude and upbeat (energy) of the team all the way through – in the dugout and on the field," PBL head coach Brock Niebuhr said. "We never hung our heads. We continued to compete and battle and finally came through with that big hit when we needed it. That's exciting. I'm really happy with the way we stayed in the game.”

The rally started with a leadoff single in the sixth inning by Trey VanWinkle. After the Cornjerkers starting pitcher, Ryan Drayer, struck out Mason Ecker -- his seventh strikeout of the game -- in the next at-bat, he was relieved on the mound by Lucas Hofer.

Drayer finished his outing with a no-decision as he allowed one run on one hit and two walks through 5 1/3 innings and 73 pitches.

Drake Schrodt drew a walk and Jaxson Coplea got on base via hit-by-pitch to load the bases before McClure lined his three-run triple to deep right field to give PBL a 3-2 lead.

“They've got a pitcher who's really good," Niebuhr said. "He kept us off balance for five innings. We were able to battle and work his pitch count up a little bit. Once they went into their bullpen, we were able to take advantage and Ben McClure came up with a huge hit for us.”

Mitch St. Peter went to the mound looking to pick up the save for PBL in the top of the seventh inning.

After Alex Funk walked to lead off the inning for Hoopeston Area, Graham Eighner grounded out to Ben Jarboe at first base.

Ethan Smith walked as a passed ball on the fourth ball allowed Funk to advance to third base.

Smith stole second base before Funk crossed home plate on a groundout by Logan Walder to tie the game at 3-3.

In the next at-bat, Hofer grounded out to St. Peter to end the inning.

“Mitch struggled with his command just a little bit, but he still competed," Niebuhr said. "He gave up the one (run), but he didn't let it snowball into a big inning, and we were able to come back in the (bottom of the) seventh to win it.”

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Keyn Humes singled on a hard ground ball to third base. After VanWinkle drew a walk, Ecker loaded the bases with a bunt single.

“I think one of our strengths as a team is just our overall athleticism, and that right there just kind of showed," Niebuhr said. "They were obviously concerned with baserunners in that situation. Mason laid down a great bunt and put us in a great situation.”

Humes then scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch with Schrodt at the plate.

“We coach up anticipating the ball in the dirt all the time, and Keyn did a nice job seeing it and scoring the game-winning run," Niebuhr said.

The Panthers' starting pitcher, Keaton Krumwiede, allowed only one hit and a hit-by-pitch through the first three innings while recording two strikeouts during that span.

In the fourth inning, Drayer and Brayden Bouse singled to center and right field, respectively, to put runners on the corners before Max Conn sent Drayer across home plate with a base hit to right field. Conn was thrown out by Humes as he tried to advance to second base on the hit.

Funk popped up to the shortstop, but the ball dropped to the ground due to a fielding miscommunication. After Graham Eighner walked and Smith bunted into a fielder's choice, a wild pitch put runners on second and third base before Eighner crossed home plate on a groundout by Walder.

“I thought we played really good baseball all day long, minus one miscommunication on a popup," Niebuhr said. "Other than that, we played good baseball.”

Krumwiede was then relieved on the mound by Tommy Quinn. Krumwiede finished his outing by allowing two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters through 4 2/3 innings and 60 pitches.

“Overall, I'm really happy. I thought Keaton was outstanding for 4 2/3 innings," Niebuhr said. "I didn't want to extend him too much too early, but I thought he did a great job.”

With Smith on third base, Quinn struck Hofer out swinging to leave Smith stranded. Quinn finished his relief outing allowing no runs on one hit and no walks with one strikeout through 1 1/3 innings.

“Tommy came in and came up with a big strikeout to get us out of a jam," Niebuhr said. "I thought he pitched really well.”

PBL 4, Hoopeston Area 3

HA 000 110 1 -- 3 6 0

PBL 000 003 1 -- 4 6 0

W -- Mitch St. Peter, 1 IP, 0 H, ER, 0 K, 2 BB. L -- Lucas Hofer, IP, 3 H, 3 ER, K, 2 BB.

Hoopeston Area -- Logan Walder 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Drayer 1-3, R. Brayden Bouse 2-3. Max Conn 1-2, RBI. Alex Funk 1-2, R. Graham Eighner R.

PBL -- Mason Ecker 1-3. Drake Schrodt R. Jaxson Coplea R. Ben McClure 1-3, 3 RBIs. Keyn Humes 1-3, R. Trey VanWinkle 1-2, R.