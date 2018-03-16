GCMS baseball defeats Ridgeview 19-5 in season opener

COLFAX -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School baseball team won 19-5 Thursday over Ridgeview in its first game of the 2018 season.

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Layne Harden hit a one-hit single before stealing second base and advancing to third on a passed ball. Harden crossed home plate as Nathan Garard was forced out at first base on a dropped third strike.

In the second inning, GCMS scored five runs to extend its lead to 6-0.

Nathan Daughenbaugh led off the inning with a single to center field. Daniel Jones and Lane Short each walked with one out to load the bases before Josh Nuss singled on a line drive to left field to send Daughenbaugh and Jones across home plate.

Alec Johnson reached base on an error that resulted in Short and Nuss crossing home plate. Johnson scored as Layne Harden grounded out.

In the fourth inning, GCMS scored six runs to extend its lead to 12-2.

Jones led off the inning with a walk before Short reached base on an error and Nuss grounded out to put runners on second and third base. Johnson then singled on an infield ground ball to send Jones across home plate.

Harden tripled on a line drive to right field to send Short and Johnson across home plate before Nathan Garard sent Harden home via a sacrifice fly ball.

After Nick Tabor and Daughenbuagh each walked, Wade Burton singled on a line drive to center field to send Tabor and Braden Roesch across home plate.

The Falcons added seven runs in the fifth inning to increase their lead to 19-5.

Short and Nuss each walked to start off the inning before Harden drew a hit-by-pitch with one out to load the bases. Garard then singled on a line drive to left to send Short and Nuss across home plate.

Tabor sent Harden and Garard home with a line-drive base hit to center field. Daughenbaugh singled to left field and Burton walked before Jones singled on a line drive to center field to send Tabor across home plate.

Short was hit by a pitch to send Daughenbaugh hom before Burton scored on a bases-loaded walk by Nuss.

On the mound, Tyler Walker earned the win, allowing two runs -- one earned -- on two hits while striking out five batters and walking three through 3 1/3 innings pitched.

Wade Burton allowed three runs -- one earned -- on two walks and no hits through two-thirds of an inning while Short struck out two batters and allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through one inning.

GCMS 19, Ridgeview 5

GCMS 150 67 -- 19 10 3

RID 002 30 -- 5 2 3

W -- Tyler Walker, 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 5 K, 3 BB. L -- Justin Givens, 2 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

GCMS -- Alec Johnson 1-5, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Layne Harden 2-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Nathan Garard 1-3, 4 RBIs, R. Nick Tabor 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 2-3, 2 R. Braden Roesch R. Wade Burton 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. Daniel Jones 1-2, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Lane Short RBI, 3 R, 2 BB. Josh Nuss 1-2, 3 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BB.

Ridgeview -- Tucker Maupin 1-3, 2 R. Spencer Hopt 2 BB. Matthew Nunamaker 1-2, RBI. Billy Tay 2 R. Jace Ballenger R.