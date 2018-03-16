PBL baseball wins 16-5 in five innings over Ridgeview

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team improved to a record of 2-0 with a 16-5 win Friday over Ridgeview.

The Panthers started the game by scoring five runs in the first inning.

Mason Ecker led off the inning with a walk before Drake Schrodt was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base. Jaxson Coplea sent Ecker home with a single to center field.

Ben McClure singled on a fly ball to center field to send Schrodt across home plate before Keyn Humes -- who ran as a courtesy for Coplea -- scored on a Keaton Krumwiede line-drive single to left field.

With two outs, Jake Watts singled on a hard ground ball to left field to send McClure across home plate before Trey VanWinkle singled on a line drive to center field to send Krumwiede home.

In the third inning, Ridgeview scored three runs to cut its deficit to two runs before PBL tallied eight runs in the bottom half of the inning to extend its lead to 13-3.

Dalton Busboom led off the inning with a double on a line drive to center field before Tommy Quinn hit an infield single to put runners on the corners. Busboom then scored on a balk before Ecker hit an infield single to send Watts and VanWinkle across home plate.

After a single by Schrodt, Coplea grounded a base hit to left field to send Ecker home. After Schrodt stole home plate McClure then hit a line-drive single to left field to send Coplea home for a run.

Busboom reached base on an error before Mitch St. Peter singled on a line drive to right field to send McClure home and Watts sent Busboom across home plate with an infield single.

The Panthers added three more runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 16-3.

Tanner Coe and Coplea were each hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base with one out. Krumwiede then hit a two-out double to center field to send Coe and Coplea across home plate before Busboom sent Krumwiede home with a single to center field.

The Panthers finished the game producing 16 hits at the plate as Jake Watts hit 2-for-2, Coplea and McClure each hit 2-for-3 and Busboom and Krumwiede each hit 2-for-4.

Ben Jarboe was the winning pitcher for PBL, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out three batters and walking one through three innings on the mound.

Jacob Ager allowed three earned runs on one hit and three walks through one inning and Connor Janssen struck out three batters and walked none as he allowed no runs on no hits through another inning.

PBL 16, Ridgeview 5

RID 003 02 -- 5 6 1

PBL 508 30 -- 16 16 0

W -- Ben Jarboe, 3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K, BB.

PBL (2-0) -- Dalton Busboom 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Tanner Coe R. Jaxson Coplea 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Mason Ecker 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Keyn Humes R. Keaton Krumwiede 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Ben McClure 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Tommy Quinn 1-2. Drake Schrodt 1-3, 2 R. Mitch St. Peter 1-2, RBI. Trey VanWinkle 1-3, RBI, R. Jake Watts 2-2, 2 RBIs, R.