Area college sports catchup (March 18, 2018)

Tyler Rubarts -- As of Sunday, the 2014 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate has 42 kills, 18 digs and five blocks for Augustana College's men's volleyball team.

Jonny Walder -- As of Sunday, the former PBL baseball standout is hitting .375 through 16 at-bats with four RBIs, five runs scored and two stolen bases.

Andrew Zenner -- Through the first 20 games of the 2018 season, the former PBL baseball pitcher has an earned-run average of 6.59 with 15 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched for John A. Logan College.

Luke Fitton -- Through the first 21 games of Olney Central College's 2018 baseball season, the 2017 PBL graduate has an ERA of 6.43 with nine strikeouts through seven innings pitched.

Cole Eshleman -- The 2017 PBL graduate is batting .080 through 25 at-bats with six runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base for the Lindenwood-Belleville baseball team.

Dalton Coplea -- The fellow 2017 PBL graduate and Lindenwood-Belleville baseball teammate has scored two runs as of Saturday.

Kaleb Denault -- Through three at-bats for the MacMurray College baseball team, the 2017 PBL graduate is battting .667 with a run scored.

Brea Walker -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout has an ERA of 2.1 and a 2-1 reord with eight strikeouts through 13 1/3 innings pitched as of Sunday for Illinois Wesleyan. At the plate, Walker is hitting .333 through three at-bats with a run scored and an RBI.