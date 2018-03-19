GCMS baseball loses 5-3 to Hoopeston Area

GIBSON CITY -- In a Monday outing that saw both teams combine to produce six hits, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley lost 5-3 to Hooepston Area.

Daniel Jones and Braden Roesch combined to pitch a two-hitter on the mound for GCMS.

Jones allowed five runs, only one of which was earned, on two hits and four walks through three innings en route to being credited with the loss. Roesch allowed no runs on no hits while striking out five batters and walking one through four innings pitched.

The Falcons (1-1) scored their only three runs in the fourth inning.

Nathan Garard walked with one out and advanced to second base on a wild pitch before Wade Burton sent him home with a line-drive single to center field.

A base hit to right field by Nathan Daughenbaugh was followed by a two-RBI single to left field by Jones.

Hoopeston Area 5, GCMS 3

HA 401 000 0 -- 5 2 2

GCMS 000 300 0 -- 3 4 4

W -- Gaddis, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. L -- Daniel Jones, 3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, ER, 0 K, 4 BB. S -- Drayer, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, BB.

Hoopeston Area -- Smith R. Walder 1-3, RBI, R. Bouse R. Drayer R. Frederick R. Conn 1-2.

GCMS -- Nathan Garard BB, 2 BB. Wade Burton 1-3, RBI, R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-3, R. Jones 1-3, RBI. Tyler Walker 1-2.