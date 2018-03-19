PBL baseball defeats Armstrong-Potomac in five-inning contest

ARMSTRONG -- For the second straight game, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team needed only five innings to gain a victory.

The Panthers' 17-5 victory Monday over Armstrong-Potomac to improve to 3-0.

In the first inning, PBL took an 8-0 lead.

Mason Ecker and Jaxson Coplea each walked and Ben McClure was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out before Ecker scored on a wild pitch. A line-drive base hit to center field by Keaton Krumwiede sent Coplea and McClure across home plate.

Dalton Busboom then doubled on a fly ball to center field to send Ben Jarboe home before Keyn Humes and Trey VanWinkle each hit an RBI double as well. Ecker and Drake Schrodt then hit back-to-back RBI infield singles.

In the second inning, PBL added five more runs to its lead.

McClure was hit by a pitch before Krumwiede walked and Jarboe singled to center field to load the bases. A single to right field by Busboom sent McClure across home plate.

VanWinkle walked with the bases loaded to send Krumwiede home before Ecker hit an RBI single to send Jarboe across home plate and Busboom scored on a fielder's choice by Schrodt. Coplea singled to left field to send Ecker across home plate.

The Panthers scored three more runs in the third inning to extend their lead to 16-0.

Krumwiede led off the inning with a double to left field before Jarboe singled to left field with nobody out to put runners on the corners. A sacrifice fly ball to center field hit by Humes sent Krumwiede across home plate.

Tanner Coe was hit by a pitch and Ecker singled to center field before Jake Watts drew a bases-loaded walk to send Jarboe home and Coe scored as Jacob Ager reached base on an error.

In the fourth inning, Krumwiede was hit by a pitch and advanced to third base on an error before scoring on a sacrifice fly to center field by Busboom.

Mason Ecker was credited with the win on the mound for PBL as he struck out six batters while allowing no runs on no hits and no walks through three innings.

Connor Janssen fanned two batters and walked one while allowing no runs on no hits through one inning while Mitch St. Peter allowed five earned runs on three hits while striking out two batters and walking three.

Ecker and Jarboe each hit 3-for-3 at the plate while Krumwiede and Coplea each hit 2-for-2, Busboom hit 2-for-3 and Humes hit 2-for-4.

PBL 17, Armstrong-Potomac 5

PBL 853 10 -- 17 17 1

A-P 000 05 -- 5 3 3

W -- Mason Ecker, 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 K, 0 BB.

PBL (3-0) -- Dalton Busboom 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Tanner Coe 1-1, R. Jaxson Coplea 2-3, RBI, R. Mason Ecker 3-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Keyn Humes 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Ben Jarboe 3-3, 3 R. Keaton Krumwiede 2-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Ben McClure 2 R. Drake Schrodt 1-3, 2 RBIs. Trey VanWinkle 1-1, 2 RBIs, R. Jake Watts RBI.