GCMS baseball loses in extra innings to Herscher

HERSCHER -- A walkoff single in extra innings led to a loss for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's baseball team as Herscher defeated the Falcons 3-2 on Thursday.

The two teams were tied at 1-1 going into the ninth inning.

In the top of the ninth, Nathan Garard led off with a line-drive triple to right field before scoring a go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly ball hit by Wade Burton.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, however, Tyler Jarnagin singled to center field to send the tying run across home plate before Grant Wenzelman scored the game-winning run off an infield single by McKinley Keenan.

The Falcons (1-2) scored their lone regulation run in the first inning as Harden walked and stole second and third base before scoring on a groundout by Burton.

Herscher (3-1) tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning as Jarnagin singled before crossing home plate on a sacrifice fly ball by Anthony Koranda.

Layne Harden, who pitched in the ninth inning for GCMS, allowed two runs -- one earned -- on three hits en route to picking up the loss on the mound.

Garard, the Falcons' starting pitcher, struck out nine batters and walked one while allowing one run -- none earned -- on two hits through five innings.

Braden Roesch allowed no runs on three hits and no walks while striking out four batters through three innings pitched.

Herscher 3, GCMS 2

GCMS 100 000 001 -- 2 5 7

HERS 001 000 002 -- 3 8 1

W -- Luke Cross, 2 IP, 3 H, ER, 3 K, 0 BB. L -- Layne Harden, 0.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

GCMS (1-2) -- Layne Harden R. Nathan Garard 1-3, 3B, R. Wade Burton 2 RBIs. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-4. Nick Tabor 1-4. Daniel Jones 1-3. Braden Roesch 1-1.

Herscher (3-1) -- Tyler Jarnagin 2-5, RBI, R. Anthony Koranda RBI. McKinley Keenan 3-5, RBI. Kaden Hubly 1-4. Luke Engelman 1-4. Luke Cross 1-4, R. Grant Wenzelman R.