PBL baseball loses 9-5 to Tri-Valley

PBL’s Keaton Krumweide, left, slides back toward first base during Thursday’s game against Tri-Valley.

PAXTON -- Both the Tri-Valley and Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball teams went into Thursday's game with a chance to remain undefeated.

The chance for an unblemished season came to an end for the Panthers as they lost 9-5 to Tri-Valley to end their four-game season-opening win streak.

“Unfortunately, we lost today, but we battled," PBL head coach Brock Niebuhr said.

The Panthers (4-1) went into the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out, Ben Jarboe -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-4 -- got on base with an infield single.

With two outs, Keyn Humes sent Jarboe across home plate with a line-drive double to center field.

With two runs in the fifth inning, PBL added two more runs to cut its deficit to 4-3.

Jaxson Coplea -- who hit 2-for-3 -- walked with one out before Keaton Krumwiede reached base on an error and Ben McClure drew another walk to load the bases.

Coplea crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Dalton Busboom before Jarboe singled to right field to send Krumwiede home.

“We showed a lot of fight," Niebuhr said. "We didn't finish the way we wanted to, but we fought back and gave ourselves a chance. We just didn't quite come up with enough hits.”

After Tri-Valley scored four runs to extend its lead to 8-3 in the top of the sixth inning, PBL scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Humes walked to lead off before Mason Ecker drew another walk and Coplea hit an infield single to load the bases. Krumwiede then sent Humes home with a base hit.

A balk led to Ecker crossing home plate, but Connor Janssen flied out to end the inning.

“I thought, for the most part, we really put together a lot of quality at-bats," Niebuhr said. "We battled, but just came up a little short.”

Matthew Minint doubled to send Braden Zenor across home plate to give Tri-Valley a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

In the third inning, the Vikings (5-0) scored three more runs to add to their lead.

Dayne Diggins led off with a single before Manint smacked a one-out triple to center field to send Diggins across home plate. After Manint scored on a balk, Drew Rudsinski then doubled to left field and advanced to third base on another balk.

Rudsinski crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly ball by Jimmy Butler.

In the top of the sixth inning, Butler led off with a single to left field before Weichman reached base on an error and Isaac Vance walked to load the bases.

Patrick Williams, Braden Zenor and Dayne Diggins each hit an RBI single as Krumwiede was pulled from the mound. Krumwiede would take the loss on the mound as he allowed seven runs -- five earned -- on nine hits and two walks while striking out one batter through five innings.

Connor Janssen relieved Krumwiede and would allow two earned runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout before being relieved by Busboom in the seventh inning.

Kolton Weichman led off the inning with a single for Tri-Valley before Vance got on base with an infield base hit. With one out, Zenor singled to left field to load the bases before Diggins sent Weichman across home plate with a sacrifice fly ball.

Busboom struck out Mier to end that half of the inning.

“Offensively, Tri-Valley was really good today," Niebuhr said. "We've got to do a better job, as pitchers, of working down the zone. We'll get better. The pitching staff wasn't great today, but offensively, I thought we did a good job of keeping ourselves in the game and giving ourselves a chance.”

The Panthers will try to bounce back with three games next week, starting with home contests on Monday against Milford and Tuesday against Oakwood. PBL will travel to face Maroa-Forsyth the following Thursday.

“It has been a nice start. We've found some things we need to work on," Niebuhr said. "We're going to try to get better on a daily basis.”

Tri-Valley 9, PBL 5

TV 103 004 1 -- 9 14 2

PBL 000 122 0 -- 5 7 3

W -- Matt Mier, 4.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, ER, 4 K, 3 BB. L -- Keaton Krumwiede, 5 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 5 ER, K, 2 BB.

Tri-Valley (5-0) -- Braden Zenor 2-5, RBI, 2 R. Dayne Diggins 2-5, RBI, 2 R. Mier 2 BB. Matthew Manint 2-3, 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs, R. Drew Rudsinski 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Jimmy Butler 1-4, RBI, R. Kolton Weichman 1-5, 2 R. Isaac Vance 2-3, R. Patrick Williams 3-4, 2 RBIs.

PBL (4-1) -- Dalton Busboom RBI. Jaxson Coplea 2-3, R. Mason Ecker R. Keyn Humes 1-2, 2B, RBI, R. Ben Jarboe 2-4, RBI, R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-4, RBI, R. Ben McClure 2 BB. Trey VanWinkle 1-4, 3B.