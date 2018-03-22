PBL baseball wins 18-8 over Heyworth

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team improved its record to 4-0 with an 18-8 win Wednesday over Heyworth.

Joel Deatrick pitched three innings for PBL en route to picking up the win. He struck out two batters and walked one while allowing eight runs -- seven earned -- on nine hits.

En route to being credited with the save, Ben Jarboe allowed no runs on one hit while striking out two batters and walking none through two innings.

Jarboe (1-for-3) also drove in four runs at the plate while Mason Ecker went 2-for-5 with three RBIs two runs scored and Keyn Humes hit 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Dalton Busboom drove in three runs and scored two runs.

Keaton Krumweide went 1-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored while Tanner Coe went 1-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored, Jaxson Coplea went 1-for-2 with an RBI and three runs scored and Trey VanWinkle hit 1-for-2 with three runs scored and two walks.

In the bottom of the first inning, PBL tied the game with two runs as Coplea was hit by a pitch with one hit and Krumwiede singled to right field before Coplea scored on a ground ball by Busboom that resulted in an error.

Krumwiede scored on a groundout by Jarboe.

In the second inning, PBL scored five runs to take a 7-5 lead.

VanWinkle led off with an infield single before Humes walked with one out. VanWinkle crossed home plate with a groundout by Ecker.

After Coplea and Krumwiede were each hit by a pitch, Busboom sent Humes across home plate with a hit-by-pitch before Coplea scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Jarboe sent Krumwiede and Busboom across home plate with a single to center field.

In the third inning, PBL extended its lead to 10-5 with three runs.

VanWinkle led off with a walk before Humes sent him across home plate with an infield single. Ecker reached base on an error before Coplea singled to send Humes across home plate.

Ecker scored on a sacrifice fly ball to center field by Krumwiede.

In the fourth inning, VanWinkle and Coe each walked before VanWinkle crossed home plate on a double-play ball hit by Humes, extending PBL's lead to 11-8.

In the fifth inning, PBL scored seven runs to extend its lead to 18-8.

Ecker led off the inning with an infield single before Coplea walked and Krumwiede reached base on an error to load the bases.

Ecker scored on a fielder's choice ball hit by Busboom before Coplea crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly to left field hit by Jarboe.

Krumwiede scored as Drake Schrodt reached base on an error. Coe singled to send Busboom across home plate.

Humes hit an infield single before Ecker lined a base hit to center field to send Schrodt and Coe across home plate.

Coplea reached base on an error as Humes crossed home plate.

PBL 18, Heyworth 8

HEY 230 30 -- 8 10 5

PBL 253 17 -- 18 9 1

W -- Joel Deatrick, 3.0 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 K, BB. S -- Ben Jarboe, 2 IP, H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.

PBL (4-0) -- Dalton Busboom 3 RBIs. Tanner Coe 1-3, RBI, R. Jaxson Coplea 1-2, RBI, 3 R. Mason Ecker 2-5, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Keyn Humes 2-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Ben Jarboe 1-3, 4 RBIs. Keaton Krumwiede 1-3, RBI, 3 R. Drake Schrodt R. Trey VanWinkle 1-2, 3 R.