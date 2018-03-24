Area college sports catchup (March 25, 2018)

Augustana's Wrenn, Illinois Wesleyan's Walker named CCIW Softball Players of the Week

NAPERVILLE – Augustana’s Molly Wrenn and Illinois Wesleyan’s Brea Walker were selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Softball Players of the Week on Tuesday, March 21..

Walker, a sophomore pitcher from Gibson City and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School (Accounting major), pitched a complete-game shutout in a 3-0 win at DePauw on March 15.

She took a perfect game into the seventh inning before allowing a lead-off single. It was the only hit Walker gave up against the Tigers as she did not allow a walk and struck out four batters.

As of Saturday, Walker has a 1.83 earned-run average and a 2-1 record with 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.

Former PBL girls basketball standout helps Illinois Central College gain fifth-place finish in national tournament

HARRISON, Ark. -- Kellyn Maynard, a 2016 Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School graduate, scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Illinois Central College in an 87-81 win over Ancilla on Tuesday, March 20, in the first round of the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

In a 74-67 loss Thursday to top-seeded Monroe in the semifinals on Friday, Maynard scored five points, grabbed three boards and recorded one steal.

The Cougars (29-8) won 68-62 Friday over Owens in consolations to earn a chance to play in the fifth-place game on Saturday against North Arkansas, which ICC won 72-67.

Other area college standouts

Mikayla Baillie -- The former GCMS girls track and field athlete finished third in the shot put with a throw of 12.39 meters.

Cole Eshleman -- The former PBL baseball standout scored a run for Lindenwood-Belleville during Saturday's 13-11 win over Lyon (Ark.). As of Saturday, Eshleman has scored six runs with one RBI.

Dalton Coplea -- The fellow 2017 PBL graduate and Lindenwood-Belleville baseball teammate has scored three runs as of Saturday.

Jonny Walder -- As of Saturday, the 2016 PBL graduate is batting .261 with four RBIs and five runs scored.

Nick Schultz -- The former GCMS boys track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 6-2 1/4 for Indiana State in Saturday's Southern Illinois University Bill Cornell Spring Classic.

Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 11th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.71 for Bradley University in Saturday's Southern Illinois University Bill Cornell Spring Classic.

Andrew Zenner -- The 2017 PBL graduate struck out a batter and allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through one inning pitched for John A. Logan College in a 6-0 win Thursday over Lincoln Trail College.

Tyler Rubarts -- The 2014 PBL graduate had two digs for Augustana College's men's volleyball team in a 25-21, 25-22 loss Saturday to Adrian.