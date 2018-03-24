Area college sports catchup (March 25, 2018)

Augustana's Wrenn, Illinois Wesleyan's Walker named CCIW Softball Players of the Week
NAPERVILLE – Augustana’s Molly Wrenn and Illinois Wesleyan’s Brea Walker were selected as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Softball Players of the Week on Tuesday, March 21..
Walker, a sophomore pitcher from Gibson City and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School (Accounting major), pitched a complete-game shutout in a 3-0 win at DePauw on March 15.
She took a perfect game into the seventh inning before allowing a lead-off single. It was the only hit Walker gave up against the Tigers as she did not allow a walk and struck out four batters.
As of Saturday, Walker has a 1.83 earned-run average and a 2-1 record with 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
Former PBL girls basketball standout helps Illinois Central College gain fifth-place finish in national tournament
HARRISON, Ark. -- Kellyn Maynard, a 2016 Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School graduate, scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Illinois Central College in an 87-81 win over Ancilla on Tuesday, March 20, in the first round of the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
In a 74-67 loss Thursday to top-seeded Monroe in the semifinals on Friday, Maynard scored five points, grabbed three boards and recorded one steal.
The Cougars (29-8) won 68-62 Friday over Owens in consolations to earn a chance to play in the fifth-place game on Saturday against North Arkansas, which ICC won 72-67.
Other area college standouts
Mikayla Baillie -- The former GCMS girls track and field athlete finished third in the shot put with a throw of 12.39 meters.
Cole Eshleman -- The former PBL baseball standout scored a run for Lindenwood-Belleville during Saturday's 13-11 win over Lyon (Ark.). As of Saturday, Eshleman has scored six runs with one RBI.
Dalton Coplea -- The fellow 2017 PBL graduate and Lindenwood-Belleville baseball teammate has scored three runs as of Saturday.
Jonny Walder -- As of Saturday, the 2016 PBL graduate is batting .261 with four RBIs and five runs scored.
Nick Schultz -- The former GCMS boys track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 6-2 1/4 for Indiana State in Saturday's Southern Illinois University Bill Cornell Spring Classic.
Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 11th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:02.71 for Bradley University in Saturday's Southern Illinois University Bill Cornell Spring Classic.
Andrew Zenner -- The 2017 PBL graduate struck out a batter and allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through one inning pitched for John A. Logan College in a 6-0 win Thursday over Lincoln Trail College.
Tyler Rubarts -- The 2014 PBL graduate had two digs for Augustana College's men's volleyball team in a 25-21, 25-22 loss Saturday to Adrian.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.