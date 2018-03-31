Area college sports catchup (March 31, 2018)

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 4-9 for Monmouth College in Satuday's Washington University Invite.
Vaughn Gentzler -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.96 seconds for Monmouth College in Satuday's Washington University Invite.
Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished sixth with a time of 4:02.27 in the 1,500-meter run for Augustana College in the Augustana Viking Olympics held Thursday in Rock Island.
Wilkerson was also part of a 4x800 relay team that finished fourth with a time of 8:57.57.
Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys track and field distance running standout finished 11th in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:10.24 for Bradley University at the Eastern Illinois University Big Blue Classic held Friday and Saturday in Charleston.
Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout finished ninth with a leap of 6-3 1/4 in the high jump for Indiana State in Saturday's Ole Miss Classic.
Jonny Walder -- As of Saturday, the PBL baseball standout is hitting .302 with six home runs, 40 RBIs and 18 stolen bases through 43 games and 129 at-bats for Lincoln Land Community College.
Cole Eshleman -- As of Saturday, the 2017 PBL graduate has scored seven runs with one RBI and a stolen base through 31 at-bats for Lindenwood-Belleville's baseball team.
Dalton Coplea -- The fellow 2017 PBL graduate and Lindenwood-Belleville baseball teammate has scored three runs with one stolen base as of Saturday.
Brea Walker -- As of Saturday, the former GCMS softball standout had a 1.91 earned-run average, a 4-1 record and 22 strikeouts for Illinois Wesleyan on the mound. At the plate, Walker is hitting .400 with an RBI and two runs scored through five at-bats.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.