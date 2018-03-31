Area college sports catchup (March 31, 2018)

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 4-9 for Monmouth College in Satuday's Washington University Invite.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.96 seconds for Monmouth College in Satuday's Washington University Invite.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished sixth with a time of 4:02.27 in the 1,500-meter run for Augustana College in the Augustana Viking Olympics held Thursday in Rock Island.

Wilkerson was also part of a 4x800 relay team that finished fourth with a time of 8:57.57.

Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys track and field distance running standout finished 11th in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:10.24 for Bradley University at the Eastern Illinois University Big Blue Classic held Friday and Saturday in Charleston.

Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout finished ninth with a leap of 6-3 1/4 in the high jump for Indiana State in Saturday's Ole Miss Classic.

Jonny Walder -- As of Saturday, the PBL baseball standout is hitting .302 with six home runs, 40 RBIs and 18 stolen bases through 43 games and 129 at-bats for Lincoln Land Community College.

Cole Eshleman -- As of Saturday, the 2017 PBL graduate has scored seven runs with one RBI and a stolen base through 31 at-bats for Lindenwood-Belleville's baseball team.

Dalton Coplea -- The fellow 2017 PBL graduate and Lindenwood-Belleville baseball teammate has scored three runs with one stolen base as of Saturday.

Brea Walker -- As of Saturday, the former GCMS softball standout had a 1.91 earned-run average, a 4-1 record and 22 strikeouts for Illinois Wesleyan on the mound. At the plate, Walker is hitting .400 with an RBI and two runs scored through five at-bats.