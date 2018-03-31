GCMS baseball loses to Tuscola, Prairie Central

TUSCOLA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 26-11 Saturday to Tuscola.

After Tuscola scored eight runs in the first two innings, Alec Johnson was hit by a pitch and advanced to second base on a wild pitch before scoring on a line-drive single to center field by Cade Elliott to cut the Falcons' deficit to 8-1.

After the Warriors (8-2) scored four more runs to extend their lead to 12-1, GCMS (1-5) tallied one more run of its own in the bottom of the third inning as Layne Harden was hit by a pitch before advancing to second base on a passed ball, stealing third base and scoring on a wild pitch.

The Falcons then scored eight runs in the fourth inning to cut an 11-run deficit to 13-10.

Alec Johnson singled to lead off the inning before Elliott grounded into a fielder's choice. Braden Roesch grounded a base hit into center field before Josh Nuss sent Elliott home with an infield single.

Daniel Jones lined a base hit into center field to send Roesch across home plate before Nuss and Jones crossed home plate on an error and a wild pitch, respectively.

Harden got on base with an infield single before Nathan Garard sent him home with an RBI double to center field.

Nick Tabor walked and Johnson was hit by a pitch before Elliott hit a three-RBI single to center field to send Garard, Tabor and Johnson acorss home plate.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Nuss hit a leadoff single, Jones singled and Harden and Garard each walked before Tabor sent Harden sent Harden home with an infield single to cut GCMS's deficit to 20-11.

Jones, Elliott and Roesch each had three hits for the Falcons at the game's end while Nuss went 2-for-4. GCMS's defense, however, committed eight errors.

Wade Burton was the losing pitcher for the Falcons, allowing five runs -- two earned -- on four hits and two walks through 1 2/3 innings. Layne Harden allowed seven unearned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters through 1 1/3 innings.

Alec Johnson allowed eight runs -- two earned -- on six hits and four walks while fanning one batter through two innings while Cade Elliott allowed six runs -- four earned -- on five hits through one inning.

GCMS also lost 12-2 Saturday to Prairie Central.

The Falcons scored their lone two runs in the first inning.

Daniel Jones led off the inning with a double to right field before stealing third base and reaching home plate on an error. After hitting a two-bagger to center field, Nathan Garard advanced to third base on a passed ball before scoring a run on a wild pitch.

Nick Tabor doubled as well for the Falcons at the plate.

Jones took the loss on the mound for GCMS as only two of his 10 runs allowed were earned runs -- the Falcons' defense finished the game with 11 errors. Jones yielded six hits and three walks while striking out six batters through four innings.

In relief, Wade Burton allowed two runs -- none earned -- on three hits and one walk while striking out three batters through 1 1/3 innings.

Prairie Central 12, GCMS 2

GCMS 200 000 -- 2 4 11

PC 140 511 -- 12 9 2

W -- Printz, 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 7 K, 2 BB. L -- Daniel Jones, 4 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 3 BB.

GCMS (1-4) -- Daniel Jones 1-3, 2B R. Nathan Garard 1-2, 2B, R. Nick Tabor 1-3, 2B. Braden Roesch 1-2.

Prairie Central -- Macias 2 R, 2 BB. Nowak 2-4, 2 R. Printz 2-4, 2 RBIs. Musser R. Rigsby 2-2, HR, 2B, RBI, 3 R. Palmore 1-4, RBI. Livengood 1-3, R. Shumaker 1-3, 2 R.

Tuscola 26, GCMS 11

TUS 264 176 -- 26 17 1

GCMS 011 810 -- 11 15 8

W -- Meinhold, 3.2 IP, 8 H, 10 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. L -- Wade Burton, 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.

Tuscola (8-2) -- Hoel 2 R. Cothron RBI, 2 R. Krasin 1-2, RBI, 3 R. Ludwig 1-2, RBI, R. Erickson 1-3, 2B, RBI. Sluder R. Wyninger 2-3, 2B, 4 RBIs. Vonlanken R. Stuemier 2-3, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Ochs 4-6, 2 RBIs, 4 R. Meinhold 2-4, 2 R. Tabeling 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Craddock 1-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Lettle 1-4, 2B, RBI, 3 R.

GCMS (1-5) -- Daniel Jones 3-5, RBI, R. Layne Harden 1-3, 3 R. Nathan Garard 1-2, 2B, RBI, R. Nick Tabor 1-2, RBI, R. Alec Johnson 1-2, 2 R. Cade Elliott 3-4, 4 RBIs, R. Braden Roesch 3-4, R. Josh Nuss 2-4, RBI, R.