PBL JV baseball pitching duo combines to pitch no-hitter in win over Urbana

PAXTON -- Two Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter in a 15-0 win Saturday over Urbana.

Alex Rueck struck out seven batters and walked three through four innings while Alex Plott fanned three batters and walked none in his one inning on the mound.

At the plate, PBL took an 8-0 lead with eight runs in the second inning.

Ben Busby and Kurtis Adkins each walked before Plott singled to right field to send Busby across home plate for the go-ahead run.

Isaac Medler -- who finished the game hitting 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored -- got on base with an infield single before Isaac Denault -- who hit 3-for-3 with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored -- sent three runs home with a fly-ball double to left field.

Hunter Anderson walked and Gavin Coplea hit an infield single before Jarred Gronsky -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored -- sent Denault across home plate with a single to right field.

With one out, Busby singled to right field to send Anderson and Coplea across home plate and Kurtis Adkins hit an infield single to send Gronsky home.

In the third inning, PBL added seven more runs to its lead.

Denault and Anderson each hit a line-drive single to left and right field, respectively, and Coplea walked to load the bases with nobody out before Gronsky doubled to left field to send Denault and Anderson across home plate.

Busby reached base on an error with one out before Keegan Marty singled to right field to send Coplea and Gronsky across home plate.

Medler then hit a line-drive single to center field to send Busby home before Denault doubled to left field to send Marty and Medler across home plate.

Later that Saturday, the Panthers lost 17-0 to St. Joseph-Ogden.

Keegan McCarty, SJ-O's starting pitcher, yielded only one hit and two walks while striking out 14 batters in a complete-game shutout. Busby provided PBL's lone hit as he hit 1-for-3 with a double.

Brett Giese was the losing pitcher for the Panthers as he allowed five earned runs on one hit and six walks while striking out three batters through two innings.

Kurtis Adkins allowed three earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out three batters through 1 1/3 innings before Carson Dudley yielded nine earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while fanning four batters through 2 2/3 innings.

THURSDAY, March 22

On Thursday, March 22, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team lost 4-3 to Prairie Central. The Panthers scored all three of their run in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. Gavin Coplea and Jarred Gronsky each walked before Ben Busby -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-3 -- sent both runners home with a line-drive double to center field. Busby then crossed home place as Hunter Anderson reached base on an error with two outs. Prairie Central rallied back with a run in the third inning and three more runs in the fifth to take its 4-3 lead. Kurtis Adkins took the loss on the mound for PBL, allowing three earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one batter through one inning. Through four innings, Alex Rueck struck out six batters and walked one while allowing one unearned run on two hits. Hunter Anderson struck out one batter while allowing no runs on no hits and no walks through one inning.

SATURDAY

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 15, Urbana 0

URB 000 00 -- 0 0 1

PBL 087 0x -- 15 14 0

W -- Alex Rueck, 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 K, 3 BB. L -- Hartley, 2 IP, 10 H, 11 ER, 2 K, 5 BB.

PBL -- Gavin Coplea 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB. Jarred Gronsky 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Ben Busby 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Kurtis Adkins 1-1, RBI, R. Keegan Marty 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Alex Plott 1-2, RBI, R. Isaac Medler 3-3, RBI, 2 R. Isaac Denault 3-3, 2 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R. Hunter Anderson 1-1, 2 R, 2 BB.

St. Joseph-Ogden 17, PBL 0

SJ-O 305 018 -- 17 12 0

PBL 000 000 -- 0 1 2

W -- McCarty, 6 IP, H, 0 ER, 14 K, 2 BB. L -- Brett Giese, 2 IP, H, 5 ER, 3 K, 6 BB.

SJ-O -- Primmer 1-2, 2 BB. McCarty RBI, R. Martinie 1-3, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB. Gabbink R. McLain R. Immke 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 4 R. Acton R. Cooperider 2-2, 2 RBIs, R. Dable 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Rieches 2-2, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB. Ehmen 2-4, RBI, R.

PBL -- Ben Busby 1-3, 2B. Carson Dudley 2 BB.