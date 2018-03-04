Sectional assignments set for IHSA Class 2A baseball, softball

BLOOMINGTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball teams were selected for sub-sectional B of the IHSA Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional.

PBL and Hoopeston Area were selected as regional hosts, and will be joined, along with GCMS, by Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, Bloomington Central Catholic, St. Thomas More, Tri-Valley, Prairie Central, Stanford Olympia and Watseka.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Villa Grove/Heritage, Casey-Westfield, Oakwood, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Marshall, Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity, Tuscola and Westville are in sub-sectional A. SJ-O and Tuscola were selected as regional hosts.

The GCMS softball team will host its own 2A sectional. The Falcons will be joined by Paxton-Buckley-Loda in sub-sectional A, along with Bloomington Central Catholic, Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Lexington, Fieldcrest and Olympia. BCC and EP-G were selected as regional hosts.

Sub-sectional B will consist of BHRA, St. Thomas More, Oakwood, G-RF, Hoopeston Area, Maroa-Forsyth, Monticello, SJ-O, Unity, Warrensburg-Latham and Westville. Monticello and SJ-O will host regionals.

Seeds will be revealed on May 1, with schedules to be set on May 2.