PBL JV baseball wins 19-4 over Momence

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 19-4 Thursday over Momence.

In the bottom of the first inning, PBL scored 10 runs to take a 10-1 lead.

Gavin Coplea led off the inning with a single on a line drive to right field. After Isaac Medler was hit by a pitch, Ben Busby doubled on a line drive to left field to send Coplea across home plate for the tying run.

Alex Rueck sent Medler home with an infield single. Isaac Denault hit another infield single before Jarred Gronsky doubled on a line drive to right field to send Busby and Rueck across home plate.

Carson Dudley then hit a double to send Denault and Gronsky home before Colton Coy singled to center field to send Dudley across home plate.

With one out, Coplea walked and Medler was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Busby sent Coy home via a hit-by pitch.

A defensive indifference led to Coplea crossing home plate before Denault singled to send Medler across home plate.

In the second inning, the Panthes scored nine more runs to extend their lead to 19-4.

Dudley led off the inning with a walk before stealing second and third base. Coy then drew another walk to put runners on the corners.

Hunter Anderson singled on a line drive to center field to send Dudley across home plate.

After Coplea walked to load the bases, Medler doubled on a hard ground ball to left field to send Coy and Anderson home. Coplea crossed home plate on a passed ball before Medler scored on a Busby groundout.

Denault doubled to left field before crossing home plate on a Gronsky double to right field.

Dudley then doubled on a hard ground ball to left field to send Gronsky across home plate. Coy tripled on a line drive to center field to send Dudley home before crossing home plate on a passed ball.

The Panthers produced their 19 runs on 14 hits as Denault went 3-for-4 while Coy and Dudley each hit 2-for-2.

Dudley was the winning pitcher for PBL, allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out five batters and walking one.

Coplea struck out four batters and walked none while allowing no runs on no hits in one inning of relief.

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 19, Momence 4

MOM 103 00 -- 4 7 1

PBL (10)90 00 -- 19 14 0

W -- Carson Dudley, 4 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 5 K, BB. L -- Riemenschneider, 0.2 IP, 7 H, 10 ER, 0 K, BB.

Momence -- Petkanas 2-3, R. Vela 2-3, RBI, R. Wogan 1-3, R. Riemenschneider 1-2, R. Kelson 1-2, 2 RBIs.

PBL -- Gavin Coplea 1-2, 3 R, 2 BB. Isaac Medler 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Ben Busby 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Alex Rueck 1-4, RBI, R. Isaac Denault 3-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Jarred Gronsky 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 2B, 2 R. Dudley 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Colton Coy 2-2, 3B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Hunter Anderson 1-3, RBI, R.