Area college sports catchup (April 7, 2018)

Zenner earns win for John A. Logan College baseball. Andrew Zenner, a 2017 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate, threw three no-hit innings as the Volunteers won 7-4 Thursday over Kaskaskia.

Zenner was credited with the win as he allowed no runs on one walk while striking out six batters.

He entered the game in the bottom of the sixth inning with the score tied at 4-4, starting his outing with two strikeouts before leaving two runners stranded via groundout to end the inning.

After Zenner went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning, including two more strikeouts, the Volunteers (7-8) scored three runs in the top of the eighth to take the lead.

Zenner then struck out another batter before getting another batter out via foul tip and claiming the third out via flyout.

As of Monday, Zenner has an earned-run average of 4.66 and a 2-1 record with 24 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings.

Coplea scores two runs in losing effort. Dalton Coplea, a 2017 PBL graduate, scored two runs for Lindenwood-Belleville's baseball team in an 8-7 loss last Wednesday to Harris-Stowe State University.

Coplea scored his first run as a pinch runner via an error in the third inning.

He also scored on an error in the fifth inning after after fellow 2017 PBL graduate and Lindenwood-Belleville teammate Cole Eshleman reached base on a wild throw.

Eshleman scored a run for the Lynx in an 18-13 win Friday over Missouri Baptist.

Wilkerson wins steeplechase. Brandon Wilkerson, a former Tri-Point boys track and field standout, finished first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:31.9 for Augustana in the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Open on Saturday.

Walker takes loss to fall to 4-2. Brea Walker, a 2016 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate, struck out four batters while allowing three earned runs on eight hits through five innings for Illinois Wesleyan's softball team in a 4-3 loss Friday to Buena Vista.

Rubarts helps Augustana win in five sets. Tyler Rubarts, a 2014 PBL graduate, had two digs and one assist for Augustana College's volleyball team in a 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 24-26, 15-10 win Friday over Greenville.

As of Saturday, Rubarts had 42 kills, two assists, three service aces, 22 digs and five blocks for the Vikings (11-16).

Schultz places third in high jump. Nick Schultz, a former GCMS boys track and field standout, finished third with a leap of two meters in the high jump at the Gibson Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Saturday.

Porter runs mile race. Nick Porter, a former PBL boys track and field standout, finished 10th in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:08.44 for Bradley University in the Gibson Invitational at Terre Haute, Indiana, on Saturday.

Brocato placed sixth in distance race. Josh Brocato, a 2016 PBL graduate, finished sixth with a time of 15:50.36 in the 5,000-meter run for Indiana Wesleyan in the George Glass Invitational held Saturday in Upland, Indiana.