PBL baseball loses 14-1 to Monticello

MONTICELLO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team lost 14-1 to Monticello in its first game since March 22.

The Panthers (4-2) scored their lone run in the top of the second inning.

Ben McClure led off the inning with a double to left field. Trey VanWinkle got on base with an infield single with two outs before McClure crossed home plate via an error on a Keyn Humes ground ball.

Ben Jarboe took the loss on the mound as he allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 2 2/3 innings.

Mason Ecker allowed six earned runs on no hits and six walks through one inning while Mitch St. Peter allowed one unearned run on one hit and one walk through one-third of an inning.

Monticello 14, PBL 1

PBL 010 00 -- 1 3 2

MON 250 7x -- 14 9 1

L -- Ben Jarboe, 2.2 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 5 K, 2 BB.

PBL (4-2) -- Mason Ecker 1-3. Ben McClure 1-2, 2B, R. Trey VanWinkle 1B.