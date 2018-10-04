PBL JV baseball wins 10-9 over LeRoy

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity team won 10-9 Monday over LeRoy.

The Panthers went into the bottom of the fifth inning trailing 9-7, but tied the game with two runs by the end of the inning.

Hunter Anderson led off the inning with a double to right field before Kurtis Adkins singled to left field to put runners on the corners. Brett Giese sent Anderson home via a sacrifice groudout.

With two outs, Adkins scored the tying run as Gavin Coplea reached base on a dropped third strike.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Ben Busby reached base on a dropped third strike to lead off the inning before Carson Dudley hit a one-out single to right field to put runners on first and third base.

Anderson sent Busby home for the game-winning run on a groundout.

The Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the first inning to cut their deficit to 3-1.

Coplea led off the inning with a double to right field before Isaac Medler reached base on an error and Coplea crossed home plate on an Isaac Denault groundout.

In the second inning, PBL scored six runs to cut its deficit to 8-7.

Jarred Gronsky doubled to right field with two outs before scoring on an infield single hit by Coplea.

After Medler singled to left field and Coplea scored on a defensive indifference, Busby was hit by a pitch.

Denault hit an RBI single to left field to send Medler home before Dudley lined a base hit to center field to send Busby across home plate.

Anderson hit a line-drive single to center field to send Drew Diesburg and Dudley across home plate.

The Panthers finished with 11 hits at the plate as Coplea and Anderson each went 2-for-4 and Dudley and Gronsky each hit 2-for-3.

On the mound, Alex Rueck allowed eight runs -- five earned -- on four hits and four walks while striking out a bater through 1 1/3 innings.

Alex Plott allowed one unearned run on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters through five innings. Hunter Anderson struck out two batters and walked none while allowing no runs on no hits through two-thirds of an inning.

JUNIOR VARSITY

PBL 10, LeRoy 9

LER 350 010 0 -- 9 10 2

PBL 160 021 x -- 10 11 2

LeRoy pitchers -- Buckles 1.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, K, BB. Peterson 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, ER, 9 K, BB.

PBL pitchers -- Alex Rueck 1.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 5 ER, K, 4 BB. Alex Plott 5 IP, 6 H, R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Hunter Anderson 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.

LeRoy hitters -- Meyer 2-5, 2 2B, 2 R. Phillips 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Peterson 2 R. Pinkerton 1-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Buckles 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Tucker 3-3, 2 RBIs. Buckles 1-3, RBI. Spratt 1-2, 2 BB.

PBL hitters -- Gavin Coplea 2-4, 2B, RBI. Isaac Medler 1-4, R. Ben Busby 2 R. Isaac Denault 1-4, 2 RBIs. Drew Diesburg R. Carson Dudley 2-3, RBI, R. Hunter Anderson 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Kurtis Adkins 1-3, R. Brett Giese RBI. Jarred Gronsky 2-3, 2B, R.