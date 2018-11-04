GCMS JV baseball defeats PBL 10-9

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity baseball team defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10-9 on Tuesday.

PBL lost despite outhitting GCMS 14-6. Gavin Coplea hit 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored while Ben Busby went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Isaac Denault hit 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Colton Coy also went 2-for-4 as he drove in a run and scored another. Carson Dudley doubled and scored two runs while Brett Giese had an RBI and a run scored.

GCMS 10, PBL 9

PBL 012 400 2 -- 9 14 6

GCMS 100 303 3 -- 10 6 4

PBL pitchers -- Isaac Medler 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Kurtis Adkins IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Hunter Anderson 0.1 IP, 2 H, ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Jarred Gronsky 0.2 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 0 ER, K, BB.

GCMS pitchers -- Boundy 7 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 3 K, BB.

PBL hitters -- Gavin Coplea 3-4, RBI, R. Isaac Medler 1-4, R. Ben Busby 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Kurtis Adkins 1-1. Isaac Denault 2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs. Carson Dudley 1-3, 2B, 2 R. Jarred Gronsky 1-4, RBI, R. Brett Giese 1-1, RBI, R. Colton Coy 2-4, RBI, R.

GCMS hitters -- Garard R. Laughery 1-4, 2B, 2 R. Elliott 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Kutemeier 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, R. Boundy 2 BB. Kean 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB. Kallal 2 R. Roesch 3 RBIs, R.