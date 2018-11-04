PBL baseball loses to Momence in SVC opener

MOMENCE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team lost 7-6 in walkoff fashion to Momence in its Sangamon Valley Conference opener on Tuesday.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Ben Wogan hit an infield single with two outs and Logan King doubled to left field before Michael Giasson sent Wogan home for the game-winning run with a base hit to right field.

The Panthers started the seventh inning with a 6-2 deficit before rallying back to tie the game in the top of the inning.

Keyn Humes led off the inning with a double to right field before crossing home plate on a Ben Jarboe single. Drake Schrodt bunted his way onto the basepaths before Mason Ecker sent Jarboe home with a line-drive double to center field.

Schrodt crossed home plate via a groundout by Jaxson Coplea before Keaton Krumwiede reached base via an error that resulted in Ecker scoring the tying run.

Momence and PBL each scored two runs in the first inning.

Krumwiede singled to center field with two outs in the top of the first inning before Ben McClure doubled to center field to send Jarboe across home plate and crossed home plate as Dalton Busboom reached base on an error.

Schrodt finished the game hitting 2-for-3 while Krumwiede and McClure each hit 2-for-4.

Busboom was credited with the loss on the mound for PBL as he allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks with two strikouts through two-thirds of an inning.

Krumwiede allowed six earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four batters through 2 2/3 innings while Tommy Quinn fanned seven batters and walked one while giving up no runs on no hits through 3 1/3 innings.

Momence 7, PBL 6

PBL 200 000 4 -- 6 10 1

MOM 204 000 1 -- 7 11 2

L -- Dalton Busboom, 0.2 IP, 3 H, ER, 2 K, 0 BB.

PBL (4-3, 0-1) -- Jaxson Coplea RBI. Mason Ecker 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Keyn Humes 1-3, 2B R. Ben Jarboe 1-1, RBI, 2 R. Keaton Krumwiede 2-4, RBI. Ben McClure 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, R. Drake Schrodt 2-3, R.

Momence -- 3-3, 2-2 SVC.