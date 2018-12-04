GCMS baseball wins 7-6 over Lexington

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 7-6 Wednesday over Lexington.

The Falcons took a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Daniel Jones doubled to left field to lead off the inning before Nathan Garard hit a one-out RBI single to left field and Nick Tabor sent Garard across home plate with a base hit to right field.

With two outs, Alec Johnson singled on a fly ball to left field to send Layne Harden, who reached base on a fielder's choice, across home plate.

In the bottom of the third inning, GCMS scored two runs to extend its lead to 5-2.

Garard walked to lead off the inning and stole second base. He crossed home plate as Tabor reached base on an error.

After Harden doubled to center field, Johnson sent Tabor across home plate with a sacrifice fly to left field.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Falcons broke a 5-5 tie as Jones walked before scoring the go-ahead run on a Garard double into left field.

After Lexington tied the game again with a run in the top of the fifth inning, GCMS regained the lead with a run of its own in the bottom of the fifth as Johnson hit a leadoff single before he was sent home by a line-drive single to right field hit by Josh Nuss.

The Falcons produced 10 hits at the plate as Johnson went 2-for-2 while Garard and Nuss each hit 2-for-3.

Layne Harden was credited with the win on the mound for GCMS (3-5, 3-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Braden Roesch picked up the save as they each allowed no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out one batter through one inning.

Tyler Walker fanned two batters and walked one while allowing six runs -- one earned -- on five hits through five innings.

GCMS 7, Lexington 6

LEX 002 310 0 -- 6 5 1

GCMS 302 110 x -- 7 10 6

W -- Layne Harden, IP, 5 H, 6 R, ER, 2 K, BB. L -- White, 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. S -- Braden Roesch, IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.

Lexington -- Hardman 1-4. Walcott 1-3, HR, RBI, 2 R. White RBI. Sadler R. Olsen 1-4, R. Keagle 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Leake R. Newby RBI.

GCMS (3-5, 3-0) -- Daniel Jones 1-2, 2B, 2 R. Nathan Garard 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Nick Tabor 1-2, RBI, R. Layne Harden 1-4, 2B, R. Alec Johnson 2-2, 2 RBIs, R. Braden Roesch 1-3. Josh Nuss 2-3, RBI.