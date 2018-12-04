PBL JV baseball wins 15-10 over Monticello

MONTICELLO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 15-10 Wednesday over Monticello.

The Panthers (4-3) finished the game with 11 hits at the plate as Isaac Denault went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored while Jarred Gronsky hit 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Kurtis Adkins doubled, drove in a run and scored another.

In the third inning, PBL scored three runs to cut its deficit to 7-3.

Gronsky led off the inning with a double to center field before Gavin Coplea sent him home with a base hit to right field. Isaac Medler singled to right field before Coplea crossed home plate on a Ben Busby groundout and Denault hit an RBI double to left field.

In the fourth inning, Hunter Anderson hit a leadoff single to right field and Carson Dudley walked before Anderson crossed home plate on a fielder's choice ground ball hit by Colton Coy.

The Panthers cut their deficit to 7-5 in the fifth inning as Alex Rueck reached base on an error and Anderson and Dudley each walked before Rueck scored on a wild pitch.

In the sixth inning, PBL scored another run to cut its deficit to 8-6 as Coy walked before crossing home plate on a wild pitch.

The Panthers scored nine runs in the seventh inning to take a 15-9 lead.

Denault led off the inning with an infield single before crossing home plate on an Adkins double to left field. After Anderson was hit by a pitch, Adkins scored on a base hit to left field hit by Dudley.

Gronsky tripled on a bunt to send Dudley across home plate before scoring himself on a wild pitch. Coplea reached base on an error and Medler walked before Coplea scored on a wild pitch.

Brett Giese walked and Denault hit a single to left field to send Medler across home plate before Giese and Denault each crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

On the mound, Giese allowed seven runs -- one earned -- on two hits and two walks while striking out one batter through 1 1/3 innings.

Coplea allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks while fanning a batter through four innings while Dudley yielded one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out three batters on 1 2/3 innings.

PBL 15, Monticello 10

PBL 003 111 9 -- 15 11 7

MON 520 011 1 -- 10 9 3

PBL pitchers -- Brett Giese, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 7 R, ER, K, 2 BB. Gavin Coplea, 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, K, 0 BB. Carson Dudley, 1.2 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 K, BB.

PBL (4-3) -- Gavin Coplea 1-4, RBI, 2 R. Isaac Medler 1-4, 2 R. Ben Busby 1-3, RBI. Brett Giese R. Isaac Denault 3-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Alex Rueck R. Kurtis Adkins 1-1, 2B, RBI, R. Hunter Anderson 1-3, 2 R. Carson Dudley 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. Jarred Gronsky 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Colton Coy R.

Monticello -- Smith 2 R. Jones 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Dasher RBI, R. Rudolph 1-2, 2 R. Ellison 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Lockmiller RBI. Edmonson 3-3, RBI, R. Dusenberry 1-4. Weeks 1-4, R. Alek Bundy RBI.