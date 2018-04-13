GCMS baseball wins 12-2 over Westville

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 12-2 Thursday over Westville.

The Falcons finished the game with nine hits as Alec Johnson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs and Daniel Jones hit 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Jones was also the winning pitcher on the mound for the Falcons (4-5) as he struck out two batters and walked two while allowing two runs -- none earned -- on six hits through 3 2/3 innings. Layne Harden allowed no runs on two hits and no walks through 1 1/3 innings.

In the first inning, Harden reached base on an error and Nathan Garard walked before Harden, who advanced to second base on a wild pitch and stole third base, crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly ball hit by Nick Tabor.

The Falcons scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning to erase a 2-1 deficit.

Nathan Daughenbaugh walked before Daniel Jones singled to left field to send Tyler Walker -- who ran as a courtesy for Daughenbaugh -- across home plate.

Harden then doubled to left field to send Jones home for the go-ahead run.

In the third inning, GCMS scored two more runs to extend its lead to 5-2.

Daughenbaugh walked and Walker stole second base before Josh Nuss singled to put runners on the corners. Walker and Nuss crossed home plate as Jones reached base on an error.

The Falcons added to their lead with three more runs in the fourth inning.

Garard led off the inning with a double before Wade Burton drew a one-out walk. Garard advanced to third base on a wild pitch before scoring on another wild pitch.

After a one-out single by Johnson and a two-out walk by Daughebaugh, Johnson scored on a wild pitch.

In the fifth inning, GCMS added four more runs to its lead.

Jones singled to center field to lead off the inning before scoring on a two-out double to center field hit by Braden Roesch.

After Burton walked, Johnson sent Roesch and Burton home with a base hit to left field. After Walker drew a walk, Daughenbaugh singled to right field to send Johnson across home plate.

GCMS 12, Westville 2

WEST 020 00 -- 2 8 2

GCMS 122 34 -- 12 9 1

W -- Daniel Jones, 3.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. L -- Trent Maxwell, 3.1 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 6 BB.

Westville -- Dalton Dalbey 1-2. Trent Maxwell 1-3. Alec Schaumburg 1-3. Hayden Davis 1-3, 2B. Chase Rippon 1-3. Cyrus Dougherty R. Dalton Rolinitis 2-2, 2 2B. Parker Farrell 1-1, 2 RBIs.

GCMS (4-5) -- Daniel Jones 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Layne Harden 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Nathan Garard 1-2, 2B, R, 2 BB. Nick Tabor RBI. Braden Roesch 1-1, 2B, RBI, R. Wade Burton 2 R, 3 BB. Alec Johnson 2-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Tyler Walker 2 R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-1, RBI, 3 BB. Josh Nuss 1-3, R.