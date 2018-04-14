GCMS baseball loses 8-3 to El Paso-Gridley

EL PASO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 8-3 Friday to El Paso-Gridley.

The Falcons took a 2-1 lead with two runs in the third inning.

Josh Nuss led off the inning with a single to left field. With one out, Layne Harden singled to center field before Nathan Garard sent Nuss and Harden home with a line-drive base hit to left field.

Trailing 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning, GCMS scored a run to tie the game as Nick Tabor drew a one-out walk before Cade Elliott singled to right field and Alec Johnson sent Andrew Laughery across home plate with a base hit to left field.

El Paso-Gridley scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as a two-RBI single by Nathan Lavender gave the Titans a 5-3 lead.

Braden Roesch took the loss on the mound for GCMS (4-6, 3-1 Heart of Illinois Conference), striking out four batters and walking three while allowing eight runs -- two earned -- on eight hits through 5 2/3 innings. Harden struck out one batter while allowing no runs on no hits and no walks through one-third on an inning.

El Paso-Gridley 8, GCMS 3

GCMS 002 001 0 -- 3 7 6

EP-G 012 005 x -- 8 8 2

W -- Jarrin Landrus, 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. L -- Braden Roesch, 5.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 3 BB.

GCMS (4-6, 3-1) -- Daniel Jones 1-4, 2B. Layne Harden 1-4, R. Nathan Garard 1-3, 2 RBIs. Andrew Laughery R. Cade Elliott 1-3. Alec Johnson 2-2, RBI. Josh Nuss 1-3, R.

El Paso-Gridley -- Kyler Edelman 2 R, 2 BB. Nathan Lavender 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Jarrin Landrus 1-4, RBI. Nolan Yochum R. Brock Starkey 2-4, RBI. Drew Dilbert 1-4, RBI. Teron Fairchild 2-3, 2B, 2 R. Hub Halvorsen R.