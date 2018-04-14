PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team lost 11-5 Friday to St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Mason Ecker led off with a bunt single before crossing home plate as Jaxson Coplea hit a line-drive singel to center field.

In the bottom of the third inning, PBL scored three runs to break a 1-1 tie.

Coplea and Krumwiede each singled with one out before Ben McClure sent Coplea home with a base hit to left field for the go-ahead run.

After Ben Jarboe singled to right field, Tommy Quinn sent Krumwiede and McClure across home plate with a base hit to center field.

After SJ-O scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings each, PBL extended its lead to 5-3 with a run tallied in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Jarboe hit a two-out double to right field before Trey VanWinkle singled to send Jarboe across home plate.

The Spartans (10-7) then scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good from the Panthers.

Quinn allowed five earned runs on four walks and one hit through one-third of an inning en route to taking the loss on the mound for PBL (5-4).

Jarboe struck out six batters and walked three while allowing two runs -- one earned -- on three hits through four innings.

Mitch St. Peter allowed one earned run on no hits and one walk through one inning while Alex Rueck allowed three earned runs on four hits while striking out one batter and walking one through 1 2/3 innings.

St. Joseph-Ogden 11, PBL 5

SJO 001 117 1 -- 11 8 0

PBL 103 010 0 -- 5 12 2

L -- Tommy Quinn, 0.1 IP, H, 5 ER, 0 K, 4 BB.

PBL (5-4) -- Jaxson Coplea 2-4, RBI, R. Mason Ecker 2-4, R. Ben Jarboe 2-3, 2B, R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-4, R. Ben McClure 1-3, RBI, R. Tommy Quinn 2-3, 2 RBIs. Trey VanWinkle 1-3, RBI.