Area sports catchup (April 15, 2018)

Brea Walker -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout pitched a two-hit shutout for Illinois Wesleyan in a 9-0 win Sunday over North Park, striking out seven batters and walking one.

Walker also went 2-for-3 for Illinois Wesleyan in a 10-4 loss last Wednesday to Lake Forest.

In a 6-5 win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, Walker struck out three batters and walked none while allowing four runs -- one earned -- on six hits through 3 3/2 innings. At the plate, she hit 1-for-2.

As of Sunday, Walker (5-3) has a 2.38 earned-run average with 38 strikeouts on the mound. At the plate, she is hitting .500 with an RBI and two doubles through 10 at-bats.

Luke Fitton -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball standout picked up a win for Olney Central College on Tuesday, April 10, as he struck out a batter and walked three while allowing two earned runs on three hits in a 5-3 win over Vincennes.

As of Sunday, Fitton has a 5.73 earned-run average with 10 strikeouts through 11 innings pitched.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished first in the 110-meter hurdles race with a time of 14.99 seconds for Monmouth College in the Greenville Select Meet on Saturday.

Gentzler was also part of a 4x100 relay team that finished third with a time of 42.52 seconds and a 4x400 relay team that finished seventh with a time of 3:36.54. He finished third in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.37 seconds.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout tied for 10th in the high jump with a leap of 4-7 for Monmouth College in the Greenville Select Meet on Saturday.

Sydney Porter -- The 2015 PBL graduate tied for 16th with a leap of 4-5 in the high jump for Greenville College in the Greenville Select Meet on Saturday. Porter also finished 26th with a jump of 14-5 1/4 in the long jump.

Nick Porter -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 20th in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.32 for Bradley University's men's track and field team during Thursday's Musco Twilight meet in Iowa.

Nick Schultz -- The former GCMS boys track and field standout finished tied for 11th in the high jump with a leap of 6-6 3/4 for Indiana State at last weekend's Tiger Track Classic at Auburn University.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former GCMS girls track and field standout finished 12th in the shot put with a throw of 11.96 meters for Indiana Wesleyan in Friday's Ball State Challenge in Muncie, Indiana.

Josh Brocato -- The former PBL boys track and field distance runner finished 15th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:14.15 for Indiana Wesleyan in Friday's Ball State Challenge in Muncie, Indiana.

Lane Timmons -- The Gibson City resident played 34 games -- including four playoff games -- as a goaltender for the United States Premier Hockey League team Decatur Blaze during the 2017-18 season, posting a .907 save percentage with 740 total saves on 816 shots on goal. The Blaze ended its season with a 13-29-2 record as its 28 points resulted in a fifth-place finish in the six-team Premier Midwest East's regular-season standings.