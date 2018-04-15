PBL baseball sweeps twinbill over South Newton

PBL’s Ben McClure hits an RBI triple during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against South Newton.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team swept a Saturday doubleheader against South Newton.

In game one, PBL (7-4, 3-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) won 6-1.

Mason Ecker pitched a two-hitter on the mound for PBL as he struck out nine batters and walked three while allowing one earned run in a complete-game outing.

At the plate, Tommy Quinn hit 3-for-3 with a run scored.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Keaton Krumwiede walked with two outs before Ben McClure hit a double to right field to send Krumwiede across home plate.

In the sixth inning, PBL scored five runs to break a 1-1 tie.

Dalton Busboom walked to lead off the inning before stealing second and third base and scoring the go-ahead run on a passed ball.

Quinn and Keyn Humes each hit an infield single before Drake Schrodt singled on a line drive to center field to send Quinn across home plate.

Humes crossed home plate on a groundout by Ecker before Schrodt crossed home plate on a passed ball.

Coplea reached base on an error before Krumwiede singled to right field to send Coplea across home plate.

In game two, PBL won 8-2.

Krumwiede pitched a one-hitter for PBL on the mound as he allowed two unearned runs on three walks while striking out four batters through five innings. Carson Dudley walked one batter while allowing no runs on no hits through two innings.

At the plate, McClure hit 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored while Ben Jarboe hit 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Panthers scored two runs in the top of the second inning.

Busboom was hit by a pitch and Keyn Humes walked before Ecker singled to center field to send Gavin Coplea and Humes across home plate.

In the fifth inning, PBL scored a run to break a 2-2 tie as Schrodt hit a leadoff single to center field and advanced to second base on a Krumwiede groundout before stealing third base and crossing home plate on a McClure sacrifice fly to right field.

The Panthers scored five runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 8-2.

Tanner Coe was hit by a pitch, Ecker reached base on a dropped third strike and Schrodt walked to load the bases before McClure hit a two-out double to left field to send Ecker, Schrodt and Krumwiede across home plate.

Jarboe hit a two-bagger to left field to send McClure home before crossing home plate on an error on a Busboom ground ball.

Game 1

PBL 6, South Newton 1

SN 000 100 0 -- 1 2 2

PBL 100 005 x -- 6 8 1

W -- Mason Ecker, 6 IP, 2 H, ER, 9 K, 3 BB.

PBL -- Ben McClure 1-4, 2B, RBI. Tommy Quinn 3-3, R. Drake Schrodt 1-3, RBI, R. Dalton Busboom R. Jaxson Coplea R. Keyn Humes 1-2, R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-2, RBI, R, 2 BB. Trey VanWinkle 1-3.

Game 2

PBL 8, South Newton 2

PBL 020 015 0 -- 8 6 4

SN 011 000 0 -- 2 1 2

W -- Keaton Krumwiede, 5 IP, H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 3 BB.

PBL (7-4, 3-1) -- Mason Ecker 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Ben Jarboe 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Keaton Krumwiede R. Ben McClure 2-3, 2B, 4 RBIs, R. Drake Schrodt 1-1, 2 R.