GCMS baseball loses 1-0 to LeRoy

GIBSON CITY -- Despite a two-hit complete game tossed by Nathan Garard on the mound, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 1-0 to LeRoy on Tuesday.

Garard struck out 10 batters and walked only one as LeRoy scored its lone run in the third inning.

LeRoy's Nick Perry sent Jacob Holoch across home plate with a two-out single to center field. Holoch got on base with a leadoff base hit to right field.

For LeRoy, Will Dooley pitched a three-hit shutout while striking out eight batters and walking one through seven innings. Alec Johnson, Layne Harden and Cade Elliott each went 1-for-3 for GCMS.

LeRoy 1, GCMS 0

LER 001 000 0 -- 1 2 1

GCMS 000 000 0 -- 0 3 2

W -- Dooley, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 8 K, BB. L -- Nathan Garard, 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 10 K, BB.

LeRoy -- Perry 1-3, RBI. Holoch 1-3, R.

GCMS (4-7, 3-2) -- Alec Johnson 1-3. Layne Harden 1-3. Cade Elliott 1-3.