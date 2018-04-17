PBL baseball wins 10-5 over Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team defeated Cissna Park 10-5 on Tuesday.

The Panthers (8-4, 4-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) started the game with a 1-0 lead after one inning.

After Mason Ecker was hit by a pitch and Jaxson Coplea drew a walk -- with Jake Watts running bases as a courtesy for the catcher Coplea -- Ecker stole third base and Watts stole second.

As Ecker was caught stealing home for the first out, Watts swiped third base. With two outs, and after Ben McClure walked, Watts scored on an error by catcher Theran Blanck.

In the third inning, Keaton Krumwiede and McClure each walked with two outs before Krumwiede stole third base and scored on a wild pitch to extend PBL's lead to 2-0.

The Panthers scored four more runs in the top of the fourth inning to increase their advantage to 6-0.

Trey VanWinkle led off the inning with a walk before Keyn Humes singled to left field and Drake Schrodt drew another walk to load the bases with nobody out.

VanWinkle crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly by Ecker hit to center field.

After Coplea was hit by a pitch, McClure hit a line-drive triple to left field to send Humes, Schrodt and Watts across home plate.

Cissna Park (7-6, 3-3) scored two runs in teh bottom of the fourth inning to cut is deficit to 6-2 as Rudy King and Dawson Savoree each hit an RBI double to left field.

In the fifth inning, PBL added four more runs to its lead.

Humes and Schrodt each walked with one out before Humes stole third base and scored on a steal of home plate. Ecker then doubled on a line drive to center field to send Schrodt across home plate.

Coplea walked before Ecker scored on a passed ball. After Krumwiede reached base on an error, Watts crossed home plate as McClure reached base on another Cissna Park error.

The Timberwolves scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Keegan Boyle hit a leadoff double to right field before crossing home plate on an error for one of Cissna Park's runs.

The Panthers won despite being outhit 8-4 as VanWinkle hit 1-for-3 with a double while Ecker (1-for-2) also doubled and McClure (1-for-2) drove in four runs, including three with his fourth-inning triple. Humes went 1-for-1 while drawing four walks and scoring two runs.

Dalton Busboom picked up the win on the mound for PBL, allowing two earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six batters through six innings.

Mitch St. Peter allowed three runs -- one earned -- on two hits and two walks through one inning.

PBL 10, Cissna Park 5

PBL 101 440 0 -- 10 4 5

CP 000 200 3 -- 5 8 3

W -- Dalton Busboom, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. L -- Spiers, 3 IP, H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 8 BB.

PBL (8-4, 4-1) -- Trey VanWinkle 1-3, 2B, R. Jake Watts 3 R. Jaxson Coplea 2 BB. Mason Ecker 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Keyn Humes 1-1, 2 R, 4 BB. Keaton Krumwiede RBI, R. Ben McClure 1-2, 3B, 4 RBIs, 2 BB. Drake Schrodt 2 R, 2 BB.

Cissna Park (7-6, 3-3) -- Boyle 1-4, 2B, R. Renteria 1-4. Lober 2-4, 2 R. King 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Savoree 1-2, 2B, RBI. Blanck RBI. Pierce 1-1, 2B. Bailey Sluis R.