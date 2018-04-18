PBL's Trey VanWinkle, left, tags a baserunner out at second base during Wednesday's game against St. Thomas More.

PAXTON -- A 6-0 loss to St. Thomas More on Wednesday snapped a three-game winning streak for the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity baseball team.

Wednesday's game was also the second of a streak of four games in four days for the Panthers. After winning the first contest on Tuesday at Cissna Park, PBL will host a rematch with the Timberwolves on Thursday in Buckley before traveling to face Bismarck-Henning on Friday.

“That's the great thing about baseball. You don't have a whole lot of time to worry about not playing well if you're struggling because it's going to be game after game the rest of the way through," PBL head coach Brock Niebuhr said. "We're going to jump right back into it tomorrow and try to get one back and try to get ourselves in the right direction again.”

St. Thomas More's starting pitcher, Jake Walters, pitched a two-hit shutout as he struck out 11 batters while walking two. The Sabers' defense committed no errors as well.

In the bottom of the second inning, Ben McClure drew a leadoff walk for PBL (8-5) before Trey VanWinkle singled to center field with two outs to put runners on first and second base. They would both be left stranded, however, as Keyn Humes grounded into a fielder's choice for the third out.

That would be the last time the Panthers got a runner into scoring position. Jaxson Coplea drew a two-out walk in the third inning, but Keaton Krumwiede grounded into another fielder's choice.

Drake Schrodt singled with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Mason Ecker popped out to STM shortstop Nick Fruehling for the third out.

“Give credit to their pitcher. He was really good today," Niebuhr said. "He kept us off balance. He was able to throw his breaking ball for a strike when he wanted. He threw really well.”

Meanwhile, PBL's starting pitcher, Ben Jarboe, allowed six runs -- three earned -- on nine hits and two walks while striking out eight batters through six innings. Humes allowed no runs on one hit and one walk while fanning two batters through one inning of relief.

“I thought Ben Jarboe threw the ball really well, for the most part. He still has to do some of the little stuff better when it comes to holding runners and things like that, but I thought he really settled in," Niebuhr said.

In the top of the first inning, Cole Jones led off with a base hit to center field before Fruehling singled to right field and Nicholas Schurter lined a hit to left field to load the bases with one out before Walters drew a walk to send Jones across home plate.

Jarboe then struck out Alec Blomberg before Bailey Damore lined out to McClure in left field to leave the bases loaded.

“They put together three or four good at-bats in a row," Niebuhr said.

In the top of the second inning, Jarboe struck out Noah Eyman, and after Dominic Magrini was hit by a pitch, he was caught stealing via a throw from the catcher Coplea to VanWinkle at shortstop.

After Jones singled to center field with two outs, however, Riley Morris reached base on an error by the third-baseman Krumwiede, putting runners on first and second base before Fruehling sent Jones across home plate with a base hit to center field.

In the third inning, Jarboe struck out Walters and Blomberg before walking Damore. Eyman then hit an RBI single to right field.

Magrini doubled to center field to put runners in scoring position for Jones, who sent Eyman home with a single to left field.

Jarboe went 1-2-3 in both the fourth and fifth innings, including three strikeouts, before STM (7-6) scored two more runs in the sixth.

Jones singled and Morris reached base on a throwing error by Jarboe before Jones scored on a sacrifice fly by Fruehling. Morris crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

"(Jarboe) had a high-pitch count through three innings and ended up getting through six," Niebuhr said. "All in all, I thought he was solid. If we scored some runs for him, that game could have been different.”

St. Thomas More 6, PBL 0

STM 112 002 0 -- 6 10 0

PBL 000 000 0 -- 0 2 2

W -- Walters, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 11 K, 2 BB. L -- Ben Jarboe, 6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 8 K, 2 BB.

STM (7-6) -- Jones 4-4, RBI, 3 R. Morris R. Fruehling 2-4, 2 RBIs. Schurter 1-4. Walters 1-3, RBI. Damore R. Eyman 1-4, RBI, R. Magrini 1-3, 2B.

PBL (8-5) -- Drake Schrodt 1-2. Trey VanWinkle 1-3.