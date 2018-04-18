PBL JV baseball wins 6-5 over Tuscola

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 6-5 Tuesday over Tuscola.

The Panthers trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the third inning before scoring three runs to take the lead.

Isaac Denault led off the inning with an infield single before Kurtis Adkins put runners on first and second base with nobody out with a base hit. With one out, Hunter Anderson hit a single to send Denault across home plate.

After Carson Dudley hit into a fielder's choice, Jarred Gronsky singled to send Adkins home for the tying run. Gavin Coplea lined a base hit to right field to send Dudley across home plate for what would be the game-winning run.

In the bottom of the first inning, Coplea hit a leadoff single and stole second base before scoring on a line-drive base hit to right field hit by Isaac Medler to cut a PBL deficit to 2-1.

After Tuscola scored three runs in the top of the second inning, PBL tallied two runs of its own in the bottom of the second.

Anderson got on base with a bunt single to lead off the inning before Dudley lined a base hit to center field. After Medler walked with two outs to load the bases, Ben Busby singled to center field to send Anderson and Dudley across home plate.

Alex Rueck earned the win on the mound as he struck out three batters and walked five while allowing three earned runs on five hits through four innings. Alex Plott struck out three batters and walked none while allowing no runs on one hit through 2 2/3 innings.

At the plate, the Panthers produced 10 hits as Coplea went 2-for-4 while Anderson hit 2-for-3.

PBL 6, Tuscola 5

TUS 230 000 0 -- 5 7 2

PBL 123 000 x -- 6 10 2

W -- Alex Rueck, 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K, 5 BB. L -- Ludwig, 2.2 IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 3 K, BB.

Tuscola (3-5) -- Tabeling 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Sluder 1-3, R. Cunningham R, 2 BB. Wyninger 2-3, RBI. Ludwig RBI. Tiezzi 2-3, R. Pierce 1-2, R.

PBL (5-3) -- Gavin Coplea 2-4, RBI, R. Isaac Medler 1-2, RBI. Ben Busby 1-4, 2 RBIs. Isaac Denault 1-3, R. Kurtis Adkins 1-3, R. Hunter Anderson 2-3, RBI, R. Carson Dudley 1-3, 2 R. Jarred Gronsky 1-3.