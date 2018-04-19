PBL baseball wins 14-4 over Cissna Park

BUCKLEY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball won 14-4 Thursday over Cissna Park.

The Panthers finished the game producing nine hits at the plate as Ben Jarboe hit 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored. Dalton Busboom and Drake Schrodt (one RBI, one run scored) each hit 2-for-3 as well while Keaton Krumwiede (1-for-2) doubled while driving in three runs and scoring two more and Jaxson Coplea (1-for-3) scored four runs.

In the bottom of the first inning, PBL (9-5, 5-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) scored four runs to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Trey VanWinkle walked and Jaxson Coplea singled to right field with one out before a defensive indifference by Cissna Park led to VanWinkle crossing home plate for the tying run.

Coplea advanced to second base on the indifference. After Ben McClure and Krumwiede each drew a walk to load the bases, Jarboe sent all three baserunners across home plate by lining a triple into left field.

The Panthers scored three runs in the second inning to extend their lead to 7-2.

Schrodt led off with a single and Keyn Humes and Coplea each walked to load the bases with one out before Schrodt crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

Krumwiede then hit a two-out double on a line drive to right field to send Humes and Coplea across home plate.

In the third inning, Busboom hit a leadoff single to left field before courtesy runner Mason Ecker advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Tommy Quinn. Ecker then scored on an error to extend PBL's lead to 8-3.

The Panthers scored two more runs in the fourth inning to extend their advantage to 10-4.

Coplea reached second base on an error to lead off before advancing to third base after tagging up on a McClure sacrifice lineout to right field. Coplea crossed home plate on a Krumwiede groundout.

After Jarboe and Quinn each walked and Busboom singled to center field to load the bases, Jarboe scored on a wild pitch.

In the fifth inning, PBL scored four more runs to clinch the win via 10-run rule.

VanWinkle led off the inning with a base hit to left field before Coplea reached base on an error, putting runners on the corners. As McClure lined out to center field, VanWinkle crossed home plate after tagging up.

After Krumwiede was hit by a pitch, Jarboe lined a double to left field to send Coplea and Krumwiede across home plate.

Busboom and Carson Dudley were each hit by a pitch before Schrodt hit a line-drive single to left field to send Jarboe home for the game-clinching run.

On the mound, Quinn allowed four runs -- two earned -- on three hits while striking out eight batters and walking one through four innings. Dudley allowed no runs on two hits and no walks through one inning of relief.

PBL 14, Cissna Park 4

CP 111 10 -- 4 5 3

PBL 431 24 -- 14 9 2

W -- Tommy Quinn, 4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 8 K, BB. L -- Renteria, 3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, BB.

Cissna Park -- Boyle 1-2, 2 R. Benoit 1-3, RBI. Lober 1-3. King 2-3, R. Savoree RBI. Pierce R.

PBL (9-5, 5-1) -- Dalton Busboom 2-3. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, 4 R. Mason Ecker R. Keyn Humes R, 2 BB. Ben Jarboe 2-3, 3B, 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Ben McClure RBI, R. Drake Schrodt 2-3, RBI, R. Trey VanWinkle 1-3, 2 R.