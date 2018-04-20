GCMS baseball loses 7-0 to Mahomet-Seymour

MAHOMET -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 7-0 Thursday to Mahomet-Seymour.

Tyler Walker took the loss on the mound for GCMS, allowing seven runs -- two earned -- on 10 hits and two walks while striking out two batters through 5 2/3 innings.

For Mahomet-Seymour, Dawson Finch and Austin Biehl combined to pitch a three-hit shutout. Finch earned the win as he allowed three hits and five walks while striking out 12 batters through six innings.

Daniel Jones, Alec Johnson and Braden Roesch each had a hit for the Falcons in a losing effort.

Mahomet-Seymour 7, GCMS 0

GCMS 000 000 0 -- 0 3 5

M-S 112 012 x -- 7 10 1

W -- Dawson Finch, 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 12 K, 5 BB. L -- Tyler Walker, 5.2 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

GCMS (4-8) -- Daniel Jones 1-3. Alec Johnson 1-2. Braden Roesch 1-2.

Mahomet-Seymour -- Austin Biehl 3-4, 2B, 3 R. Jordan Veldman 2-4, RBI. Michael Coetzee 1-3, R. Kyle Kinney 2-3, RBI. Tanner Kirts 1-3, 2B, R. Charlie Grant 1-3.