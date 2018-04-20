PBL JV baseball wins 14-3 in five innings over Fisher

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 14-3 Thursday over Fisher.

The Panthers had six hits at the plate, including a 2-for-3 performance from Isaac Denault, who doubled and drove in a run.

On the mound, Brett Giese and Gavin Coplea combined to toss a five-hitter.

Giese struck out six batters and walked two while allowing three earned runs on five hits through four innings. Coplea struck out one batter while yielding no runs on no hits and no walks through one inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, PBL (6-3) scored three runs to erase a 1-0 deficit.

Coplea led off the inning with a single and stole second base before Hunter Anderson sent him home with a line-drive base hit to left field.

With one out, Denault singled to left field to send Anderson across home plate. Gunner Belt, Denault's courtesy runner, crossed home plate on a passed ball.

The Panthers extended their lead to 4-1 in the second inning as Coplea walked before stealing second base, advancing to third on a passed ball and scored on an error.

In the third inning, PBL scored five runs to extend their lead to 9-3.

Denault drew a walk to lead off the inning before Alex Rueck reached base on a fielder's choice. Jarred Gronsky walked and advanced to second base on a passed ball before Rueck crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

Landon Wilson walked before Gronsky advanced to third base on an error and Wilson advanced to second on the same error. Another error led to Gronsky crossing home plate.

Giese and Drew Diesburg each walked before Giese scored on an error after Diesburg stole second base. Deisburg crossed home plate on a Coplea groundout.

The Panthers scored five runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 14-3.

After Denault led off with a double to right field, Belt advanced to third base on a passed ball before scoring on a sacrifice fly ball to center field hit by Keegan Marty.

After Gronsky reached second base on an error and stole third base, he crossed home plate as Giese got on first base via a dropped third strike.

Diesburg then singled on a line drive to center field to send Giese across home plate. After Coplea got on base via an error, he scored a run as another error put Anderson on base.

PBL 14, Fisher 3

FISH 102 00 -- 3 5 7

PBL 315 5x -- 14 6 0

W -- Brett Giese, 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Kerns, 2.1 IP, 3 H, 8 R, 6 ER, K, 7 BB.

Fisher -- Horsch R. Lehigh 2-2, 2B, 2 R. Cochran 1-3, RBI. Kerns 1-2, RBI. Dula 1-2.

PBL (6-3) -- Gavin Coplea 1-3, RBI, 3 R. Hunter Anderson 1-3, RBI, R. Colton Coy 1-4. Isaac Denault 2-3, RBI. Gunner Belt 2 R. Alex Rueck R. Keegan Marty RBI. Jarred Gronsky 2 R, 2 BB. Landon Wilson R, 2 BB. Brett Giese 2 R. Drew Diesburg 1-2, RBI, 2 R.