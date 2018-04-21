Area college sports catchup (April 21, 2018)

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout won the 3,000-meter steeplechase race with a time of 9:24.82 for Augustana College at the Meet of Champions Saturday in Rock Island.

Wilkerson was also part of a 4x800 relay team that finished third with a time of 8:14.91.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.21 seconds for Monmouth College at the Augustana College Meet of Champions on Saturday.

Gentzler also finished sixth in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.85 seconds and was part of a 4x100 relay team that finished sixth with a time of 42.99 seconds.

Josh Brocato -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished fourth in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 32:28.17 for Indiana Wesleyan's men's track and field team in the Indiana Little State Championships on Sautrday.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout tied for seventh in the high jump with a leap of 4-9 3/4 for Monmouth College at the Augustana College Meet of Champions on Saturday.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls track and field standout finished 10th in the shot put with a throw of 11.92 meters for Indiana Wesleyan in the Indiana Little State Championships on Saturday.

Nick Schultz -- The former GCMS boys track and field standout finished third among three participants in the high jump with a leap of 2.01 meters for Indiana State in the Pacesetter Sports Invitational on Saturday at Terre Haute, Indiana.

Cole Eshleman -- The former PBL baseball standout wen 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored for Lindenwood-Belleville in a 13-6 win last Wednesday over Oakland City University.

Luke Fitton -- The 2017 PBL graduate allowed four earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two batters through 1 1/3 innings in a losing effort for Olney Central College's baseball team in a 6-4 loss Tuesday, April 17, to Wabash Valley College.

Andrew Zenner -- The fellow 2017 PBL graduate allowed no runs on one hit and no walks through one-third of an inning for John A. Logan College's baseball team in a 5-4 loss Thursday against Olney Central College.

Brea Walker -- The former GCMS softball standout pitched 1 1/3 innings for Illinois Wesleyan in a 4-0 loss to Carroll on Saturday, giving up no runs on two hits with one strikeout and no walks. Walker also pitched one no-hit, no-run and no-walk inning in a 10-0 win over Carroll that same Saturday.