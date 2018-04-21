PBL baseball's Mason Ecker, Keaton Krumwiede toss four-hit shutout in 1-0 victory over Bismarck-Henning

BISMARCK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won a pitcher's duel against Bismarck-Henning via 1-0 score on Friday.

Mason Ecker and Keaton Krumwiede combined to pitch a four-hit shutout for the Panthers.

Ecker struck out six batters and walked two while allowing three hits through six innings en route to earning the win. Krumwiede picked up the save as he yielded one hit and no walks in the seventh inning.

Dalton Busboom drove in the game-winning run for PBL (10-5) in the top of the seventh inning as he lined a triple into right field to send Ben Jarboe -- who got on base with a two-out walk -- across home plate.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Blake Watt led off with a single and advanced to second base on a Cameron Douglass sacrifice bunt for Bismarck-Henning, but Hunter Keith popped up to second-baseman Keyn Humes and Colton Arford popped out to right-fielder Drake Schrodt to end the game.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Chase Rademacher hit a one-out double to right field and Noah Jordan -- who struck out seven batters and walked three while allowing one earned run on three hits through seven innings in a losing effort on the mound while hitting 2-for-3 at the plate -- singled and Thomas Savage walked to load the bases.

Ecker left the baserunners stranded, however, by striking out one batter and forcing the next batter to pop out to Humes in right field.

PBL 1, Bismarck-Henning 0

PBL 000 000 1 -- 1 3 2

B-H 000 000 0 -- 0 4 0

W -- Mason Ecker, 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Jordan, 7 IP, 3 H, ER, 7 K, 3 BB. S -- Keaton Krumwiede, IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.

PBL (10-5) -- Dalton Busboom 1-2, RBI. Keyn Humes 1-3. Ben Jarboe 1-2, R.

Bismarck-Henning -- Rademacher 1-3, 2B. Jordan 2-3. Watt 1-3.