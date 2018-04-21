Walk-off hit by Layne Harden boosts GCMS to 6-5 win over Fieldcrest

GCMS’s Andrew Laughery (17) and Josh Nuss (5) high-five after Laughery crossed home plate for the game-winning run during Friday’s game against Fieldcrest.

GIBSON CITY -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Layne Harden had a shot at redemption in the bottom of the seventh inning of Friday's game against Fieldcrest.

He took advantage, lining a base hit to center field to send Andrew Laughery home for the game-winning run as GCMS defeated Fieldcrest 6-5.

Harden took the mound in a relief role with the Falcons leading 4-2 with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

He fielded a ground ball hit by McKoy Allen to leave the baserunners stranded, but would surrender the lead in the top of the seventh inning.

After a diving stop by GCMS second-baseman Josh Nuss of a ground ball hit by Travis Cook, Fieldcrest's Noah Nordstrom hit a one-out single to left field before Hayden Carls reached base on an error. Following a balk that put runners in scoring position, Michael Morse walked to load the bases.

Derek May sent Nordstrom home with a sacrifice fly to right field before Matt Cook lined a base hit to right field to send Carls home for the tying run. Morse then crossed home plate on a wild pitch for the go-ahead run.

Despite the blown lead, Harden picked up the win on the mound as he allowed three runs -- none earned -- on two hits and one walk through 1 1/3 innings.

“He threw the ball well," GCMS head coach Dustin White said. "He came into kind of a tough spot and didn't get to have a chance to really go down and get loose, but he got us out of that inning we needed to be out of. In that next inning, I thought he threw the ball pretty well. He kept it down. They just hit a couple of balls where we weren't there, but he did a nice job.

“(Fieldcrest) did a nice job of battling back and finding a way to get some balls in play. We walked a couple of guys there late, and then they got the lead.”

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Nathan Garard started GCMS's rally with a double to center field. Garard stole third base with two outs before Nick Tabor sent him home with a double to left field for the tying run.

“Garard came up with a huge at-bat. He stole third base, which was big," White said. “Tabor hit a nice ball there. (Harden, Tabor and Garard) veteran guys for us. It's good to see that they stepped up. We needed it right there. It was a really nice effort by all three of those guys.”

Harden's game-winning hit was his second of the day as he went 2-for-3 at the plate. The Falcons finished the game with nine hits at the plate as Daniel Jones hit 2-for-4 while Garard and Alec Johnson each went 2-for-4 as well. Nick Tabor hit 1-for-4.

"I was really happy with the way we finished the ballgame out. Our guys didn't quit," White said. "We continued to play and have some good enthusiasm and good energy in the dugout.

"We didn't die once we gave up the lead there. I was really happy with that effort. It's a sign of a team that, hopefully, as we get going here, we'll have a little bit more confidence.”

The Falcons (5-8, 4-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) claimed a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Jones doubled to left field to lead off the inning before crossing home plate on a single to left field hit by Johnson, who advanced to second on his single via an erroneous throw.

After stealing third base with one out, Johnson crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly to left field hit by Wade Burton. After Tabor reached base on an error and Harden drew a walk, Tabor scored a run as Braden Roesch reached base on another Fieldcrest error.

“Early on, we played really well," White said.

Jones hit a two-out double in the fourth inning before Johnson sent him across home plate with an infield single to extend GCMS's lead to 4-0.

“We played well early and kind of cruised a little bit, maybe could have put up some more runs and give us a little more of a cushion in the middle, and didn't," White said. "Luckily, we were able to get something late when we needed it. I'm really happy with the way we finished the ballgame.”

On the mound, Braden Roesch shut out Fieldcrest for the first five innings of the game.

In the sixth inning, Nordstrom led off by reaching base on an error. After Carls struck out and Morse flied out to Lane Short in left field, May doubled to center field and advanced to third on the throw to the infield. Nordstrom crossed home plate on the throw.

In the next at-bat, Roesch hit Cook with a pitch. After Ryan Naas walked to load the bases, Landon Cook drew another walk to send May across home plate to cut Fieldcrest's deficit to 4-2 -- and to put an end to Roesch's outing.

“He really only had the one mistake, and it prolonged that inning and gave them a run and forced him to come out of the ballgame because it kind of dinged his pitch count a little bit," White said.

Roesch would finish his outing with seven strikeouts and three walks while allowing two unearned runs on two hits through 5 2/3 innings.

“Braden Roesch, once again, threw the ball really well. The freshman really stepped up. He threw the ball well in a conference game. I'm really happy with his effort today," White said. "I know he's not super-happy with it because it wasn't perfect, but that's what we're hoping for. You don't want him to be satisfied.

"At this point as a freshman, if he feels like he's satisfied, we've got a problem, but he was upset because he gave up one run. He wants to be perfect all the time. Hopefully in his next start, he'll be a little bit better, but he did a great job for us today.”

After winning its first three HOIC games, GCMS's win over Fieldcrest snapped a two-game conference losing streak -- via 8-3 loss to El Paso-Gridley on Friday, April 13, and 1-0 loss to LeRoy on Tuesday, April 17 -- and a three-game losing streak overall.

“We've had multiple conference games in the last week and a half and played pretty well. We played really well the other night against LeRoy. The EP-G game was a game that I thought we pitched very well and played very well. Unfortunately, we got beat late in that one," White said.

"This is a game that we kind of needed to win to turn things around a little bit. We needed a big step up going into the weekend, and our guys played really well."

The Falcons will host HOIC foe Heyworth before playing non-conference games at St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday and at Rantoul on Wednesday. Next Friday, GCMS will travel to face conference foe Tri-Valley.

GCMS 6, Fieldcrest 5

FLD 000 002 3 -- 5 4 3

GCMS 300 100 2 -- 6 9 3

W -- Layne Harden, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 K, BB. L -- May, 6.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K, BB.

Fieldcrest (4-5, 2-3) -- Carls R. Morse R. May 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Matthew Cook 1-3, RBI. Landon Cook RBI, 2 BB. Allen 1-3. Noah Nordstrom 1-2, 2 R.

GCMS (5-8, 4-2) -- Daniel Jones 2-4, 3B, 2B, 2 R. Alec Johnson 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Nathan Garard 2-4, 2B, R. Wade Burton RBI. Nick Tabor 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Andrew Laughery R. Layne Harden 2-3, RBI.