GCMS baseball rallies from deficit to win 6-5 over Heyworth

GIBSON CITY -- For the second consecutive game, a last-inning rally propelled the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team to a win.

In a game that was shorted to a five-inning contest due to rain, Alec Johnson sent Andrew Laughery home for the game-winning run with a sacrifice fly to right field in the fifth inning of GCMS's 6-5 win Monday over Heyworth.

The Falcons (6-8, 5-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) went into the bottom of the fifth inning trailing 5-4 after Heyworth scored four runs in the top of the fifth.

Wade Burton led off the inning with a single to right field. With Ty Walker pinch-running for Burton, Nathan Daughenbaugh walked to put runners on first and second base.

Walker crossed home plate for the tying run as Braden Roesch bunted and reached base on an error.

Daniel Jones was intentionally walked with one out to load the bases prior to Johnson's game-winning sacrifice fly.

After Matt Schultz hit an RBI triple to center field to give Heyworth a 1-0 lead in the second inning, GCMS scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-1 lead.

Johnson doubled to left field and Nathan Garard hit a single before Johnson scored on a passed ball and Garard crossed home plate on a balk.

Nick Tabor and Layne Harden each walked before Tabor scored on a sacrifice fly to left field hit by Burton. Harden crossed home plate on a passed ball.

The Falcons finished the game with eight hits, including a 3-for-3 performance from Garard and a 2-for-2 outing from Burton.

Garard also picked up the win on the mound for the Falcons, allowing five runs -- four earned -- on eight hits while striking out three batters and walking two.

GCMS 6, Heyworth 5

HEY 010 04 -- 5 8 1

GCMS 004 02 -- 6 8 3

W -- Nathan Garard, 5 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. L -- Lane Mayfield, 2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, K, 3 BB.

Heyworth -- Eric Wurmnest R. Chase Ditchen 2-3, R. Lukas Reinthaler 1-3, RBI, R. Lane Mayfield 1-3, RBI, R. Peyton Mayfield 1-3, RBI. Justin Moore R. Matt Schultz 3-3, 2 RBIs.

GCMS (6-8, 5-2) -- Alec Johnson 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Nathan Garard 3-3, R. Nick Tabor 1-1, R. Layne Harden R. Wade Burton 2-2, RBI. Ty Walker R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 1-1, 2 BB. Andrew Laughery R.