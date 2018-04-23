PBL JV baseball defeats Rantoul, Cissna Park

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 8-0 over Rantoul in a game that was called in the top of the fourth inning due to rain on Monday.

Alex Rueck pitched a one-hit shutout for PBL (8-3), striking out four batters and walking three through three innings. He had a 1-1 count on Rantoul's leadoff batter in the fourth inning when the game was called.

At the plate, the Panthers had six hits as Ben Busby (1-for-1, RBI, run scored) and Rueck (1-for-1, RBI) each doubled.

In the first inning, PBL took a 3-0 lead.

Gavin Coplea led off the inning with a single before stealing third base and scoring on a wild pitch. With one out, Isaac Denault singled.

Busby then hit a two-out double to send Denault across home plate. Busby crossed home plate on a two-bagger to left field hit by Rueck.

The Panthers added four runs to their lead in the second inning.

Jarred Gronsky walked and Colton Coy singled before Gronsky tagged up and scored from third base on a sacrifice fly hit to right field by Coplea.

After Hunter Anderson walked and stole second base, Coy scored on a steal of home plate. Anderson crossed home plate on a wild pitch before Kurtis Adkins singled to center field to send Denault across home plate.

In the third inning, Coy and Denault each walked before Coy scored a run on an error.

FRIDAY

The PBL JV baseball team won 26-6 over Cissna Park in a game in which they produced 19 hits.

Jarrett Hazelwood hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored while Carson Dudley went 3-3 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Hunter Anderson (two RBIs, three runs scored), Isaac Denault (RBI, three runs), Ben Busby (two RBIs, three runs scored), Jarred Gronsky (double, RBI, three runs scored) and Keegan Marty (two RBIs, three runs scored) each hit 2-for-3 while Brett Giese went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

The Panthers took a 6-0 lead in the first inning.

Anderson and Denault walked and Dudley singled to right field to load the bases before Kurtis Adkins drew a walk to send Anderson across home plate. Busby singled to send Dudley home.

Gronsky walked before Denault scored on a wild pitch and Busby crossed home plate on a steal of home plate. After Giese walked, Keegan Marty singled to center field to send Gronsky across home plate.

Hazelwood then sent Giese home with a base hit to left field.

After Cissna Park tied the game with six runs in the top of the second inning, PBL scored nine runs to reclaim the lead in the bottom of the second.

Dudley and Denault each singled before they each scored on a wild pitch. Alex Plott walked before stealing second base and advancing to third on a Busby single to center field.

With Drew Diesburg running as a courtesy for the then-pitcher Plott, Gronsky singled on a ground ball to left field to send Diesburg home.

Giese then doubled to right field to send Busby and Gronsky across home plate. Hazelwood sent Giese home with a single before Anderson lined a base hit to center field to send Hazelwood across home plate.

Dudley and Denault each drew a walk before Anderson and Dudley crossed home plate on an eror on a ground ball hit by Busby.

In the third inning, PBL scored four more runs to add to its lead.

Giese, Marty and Hazelwood each singled to center field to load the bases before Anderson singled to right field to send Giese home. Dudley sent Marty across home plate with a base hit to center field.

With two outs, Hazelwood scored on a passed ball before Anderson crossed home plate on another passed ball.

The Panthers scored seven more runs in the fourth inning.

Gronsky led off the inning with a double to left field. After Marty and Hazelwood each walked to load the bases, Gronsky crossed home plate as Diesburg was hit by a pitch.

Landon Wilson then drew a walk to send Marty across home plate. Denault and Plott each sent a baserunner home with a single.

Wilson scored a run on a wild pitch before Gunner Belt walked to load the bases. Gronsky then drew a walk to send Denault across home plate.

A walk drawn by Marty sent Plott home.

On the mound, Adkins allowed six earned runs on one hit and six walks while striking out four batters through 1 2/3 innings.

Plott fanned six batters and walked one while allowing no runs on four hits through 2 2/3 innings. Dudley struck out one batter and walked none while allowing no runs on no hits through two-thirds of an inning.

MONDAY

PBL 8, Rantoul 0

RAN 000 0 -- 0 1 1

PBL 341 x -- 8 6 1

W -- Alex Rueck, 3 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K, 3 BB.

PBL (8-3) -- Gavin Coplea 1-3, RBI, R. Hunter Anderson R. Isaac Denault 1-1, 2 R. Kurtis Adkins 1-3, RBI. Ben Busby 1-1, 2B, RBI, R. Rueck 1-1, 2B, RBI. Colton Coy 1-1, 2 R.

FRIDAY

PBL 26, Cissna Park 6

CP 060 00 -- 6 5 1

PBL 694 7x -- 26 19 0

Cissna Park pitching -- Truman, 0.1 IP, 3 H, 6 ER, 0 K, 5 BB. Savorte, 3 IP, 14 H, 17 R, 13 ER, 4 K, 5 BB. Hull, 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, K, 4 BB. Ryan King, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.

PBL pitching -- Kurtis Adkins, 1.2 IP, H, 6 ER, 4 K, 6 BB. Alex Plott, 2.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 6 K, BB. Carson Dudley, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.

Cissna Park hitting -- Spears R. Pierce R. Rudy 1-1, RBI, R, 2 BB. Savorte 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs. Blauk 1-2, R. King R. Hull 2-2. Truman R.

PBL hitting -- Hunter Anderson 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Drew Diesburg 2 R. Carson Dudley 3-3, RBI, 3 R. Landon Wilson RBI, R. Isaac Denault 2-3, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB. Kurtis Adkins RBI. Alex Plott 1-3, RBI, R. Ben Busby 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Jarred Gronsky 2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R. Brett Giese 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Keegan Marty 2-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Jarrett Hazelwood 3-4, 2 RBIs, 3 R.