PBL baseball wins 8-1 over Dwight

PAXTON -- Tuesday's game against Dwight was the Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team's first of six Sangamon Valley Conference games in a span of two weeks.

Although PBL's 8-1 victory over Dwight was followed by a two-day layoff, the rest will be followed by a string of nine games in nine days, including SVC games at Dwight on Friday and Watseka on Saturday, a home contest at Watseka the following Monday and games at Iroquois on Tuesday, May 5, and at home against Iroquois West on Thursday, May 7.

“We have a lot of conference games. We get a couple of days to practice (on Wednesday and Thursday), but then we play every day next week," PBL head coach Brock Niebuhr said. "

"We've got to have all hands on deck. Everybody has to be ready to go, pitching or position player-wise. It doesn't matter how much time you have or haven't gotten in the past week or 10 days. We've got to be ready to play, and hopefully, we can string some wins together.”

With Tuesday's win over Dwight, PBL improved to 6-1 in the SVC -- Clifton Central, which the Panthers will face on Tuesday, May 8, in Paxton and Thursday, May 10, in Clifton, is in first place in the SVC standings with a conference record of 7-0 -- and 11-5 overall.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Keaton Krumwiede singled to center field with one out before Dalton Busboom drew a two-out walk. Krumwiede crossed home plate as Trey VanWinkle singled on a hard ground ball to center field.

In the third inning, PBL scored six runs to extend its lead to 7-0.

“I thought we put together some pretty good at-bats and had one big inning," Niebuhr said. "A lot of guys contributed.”

Mason Ecker reached base on a dropped third strike to lead off the inning before Keyn Humes doubled on a line drive to left field.

Ecker scored a run on a passed ball. After Jaxson Coplea walked, Ben McClure sent Humes home with a base hit before Krumwiede lined a double to center field to send Coplea across home plate.

Ben Jarboe walked to load the bases with nobody out, with two outs, Drake Schrodt sent McClure and Krumwiede home with a single.

“That was big for us to get some production from the bottom of the order today," Niebuhr said. "We had a pretty good approach offensively.”

A base hit by Ecker sent Jarboe across home plate before the end of the third inning.

The Panthers added another run to their lead in the fifth inning as Ecker reached second base on an error with one out before stealing third base and crossing home plate on a sacrifice fly hit by Humes.

Jarboe pitched six scoreless innings on the mound for PBL, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

“I thought Ben did a nice job today," Niebuhr said. "He did a good job of getting ahead early in the count so his off-speed stuff (can be) a lot more beneficial to him. He did a lot better at just challenging guys early in the count. With the weather conditions today, the wind blew in, and you've got to go out and challenge guys, and I thought he did a good job of doing that all day.”

Dwight scored its lone run with Tommy Quinn on the mound in the seventh inning as Michael Johnson hit an RBI single for the Trojans.

Quinn struck out three batters while yielding two hits and one walk.

At the plate, the Panthers produced nine hits as Krumwiede hit 2-for-3 while Busboom, VanWinkle, McClure, Schrodt, Humes, Ecker and Coplea were each credited with a hit.

PBL 8, Dwight 1

DWI 000 000 1 -- 1 4 2

PBL 016 010 x -- 8 9 0

W -- Ben Jarboe, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 6 K, BB. L -- Logan Graham, 3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 5 BB.

Dwight (4-11, 1-5) -- Bubba Schultz 1-3. Colton Holm 1-3. Hayden Tjelle 1-3, R. Michael Johnson 1-3, RBI.

PBL (11-5, 6-1) -- Dalton Busboom 1-2. Jaxson Coplea 1-3, R. Mason Ecker 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Keyn Humes 1-2, 2B, RBI, R. Jarboe R. Keaton Krumwiede 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Ben McClure 1-4, RBI. Drake Schrodt 1-3, 2 RBIs. Trey VanWinkle 1-3, RBI.