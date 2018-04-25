GCMS baseball defeats Rantoul 10-3

RANTOUL -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team won 10-3 Wednesday over Rantoul.

Tyler Walker allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters in a complete-game outing on the mound for GCMS.

Braden Roesch hit 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs as the Falcons (7-9) produced seven hits. Daniel Jones (1-for-4, run scored) and Nick Tabor (1-for-4, two RBIs, run scored) each doubled for GCMS as well.

The Falcons took a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Alec Johnson led off the inning with a single to left field and Nathan Garard walked before Tabor sent Johnson home with a line-drive double to center field.

After Garard scored on a passed ball, Tabor crossed home plate on a Wade Burton sacrifice fly to center field.

In the fifth inning, GCMS scored two more runs to extend its lead to 8-0.

Jones hit a leadoff double to right field before Johnson reached base on a dropped third strike and Garard was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Jones crossed home plate on a Tabor groundout.

Burton walked before Johnson crossed home plate on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Layne Harden. Nathan Daughenbaugh sent Garard home with another walk before Roesch lined a base hit to center field to send Burton and Harden across home plate.

The Falcons scored two more runs in the seventh inning.

Burton and Harden each walked with one out before Cade Elliott -- a pinch hitter for Burton -- advanced to third base on a wild pitch and crossed home plate on a Daughenbaugh groundout. Harden scored as Roesch reached base on an error.

GCMS 10, Rantoul 3

GCMS 000 350 2 -- 10 7 1

RAN 000 000 3 -- 3 4 1

W -- Tyler Walker, 7 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 8 K, BB. L -- Hunter Hoffman, 4 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.

GCMS (7-9) -- Daniel Jones 1-4, 2B, R. Alec Johnson 1-4, 2 R. Nathan Garard 2 R. Nick Tabor 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Wade Burton RBI, R. Cade Elliott R. Layne Harden RBI, 2 R. Nathan Daughenbaugh 2 RBIs, 2 BB. Braden Roesch 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Josh Nuss 1-4.

Rantoul -- Johnathan Frerichs 1-3, 2B, R. Luke Jones 1-3, R. Adam Crites 1-2, 2B, R. Hayden Cargo 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs.