ST. JOSEPH -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 12-1 to St. Joseph-Ogden.

Wade Burton hit 2-for-2 for GCMS (6-9) while Lane Short hit 1-for-1 with a double and a run scored.

Daniel Jones took the loss on the mound for GCMS, allowing eight runs -- six earned -- on four hits and four walks through two innings. Short allowed four earned runs on four hits and four walks through two innings.

The Falcons scored their lone run in the fourth inning as Short hit a leadoff double to center field before Burton singled and Short crossed home plate on a Nathan Daughenbaugh groundout.

St. Joseph-Ogden 12, GCMS 1

GCMS 000 10 -- 1 5 4

SJO 260 4x -- 12 8 0

W -- Crayton Burnett, 5 IP, 5 H, ER, 6 K, 0 BB. L -- Daniel Jones, 2 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 4 BB.

GCMS (6-9) -- Jones 1-2. Lane Short 1-1, 2B, R. Wade Burton 2-2. Nathan Daughenbaugh RBI. Braden Roesch 1-2.

St. Joseph-Ogden -- Tyler Slagley RBI. Kaden Jacobs R. Austin Cain 1-2, GS HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Adam Rose 3-3, RBI, 3 R. Burnett 1-2, RBI. Jaden Miller R. Adam Frerichs 1-2, 2 R. Eli Price 2-2, RBIs, 2 R. Jesse Schlueter RBI, R, 2 BB.