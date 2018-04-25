PBL JV baseball wins 13-1 over Dwight

DWIGHT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 13-1 Tuesday over Dwight.

Ben Busby hit 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored as the Panthers finished the game with 10 hits, including doubles by Jarred Gronsky and Colton Coy.

Gronsky pitched a two-hit complete game, striking out two batters and walking one.

The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Kurtis Adkins led off the inning with a single before Gronsky doubled to center field to send Adkins across home plate. Brett Giese hit a two-out single to center field to send Gronsky home.

In the third inning, PBL (9-3) added two more runs to its lead.

Hunter Anderson singled to center field and Isaac Denault reached base on an error with one out before Busby delivered a two-out single to center field to send both runners across home plate.

The Panthers further extended their lead with six more runs in the fourth inning.

Landon Wilson reached base on an error, Gavin Coplea hit a bunt single and Anderson walked to load the bases. With one out, Adkins drew a walk to send Wilson home.

Busby sent Coplea and Anderson across home plate with a double to center field. Gronsky walked before Coy doubled to left field to send Adkins, Busby and Gronsky home.

In the fifth inning, PBL scored three more runs.

Alex Plott singled before Alex Rueck was hit by a pitch with two outs. Busby doubled to left field to send Drew Diesburg home before Rueck and Busby scored on an error on a ground ball hit by Gronsky.

PBL 13, Dwight 1

PBL 022 63 -- 13 10 0

DWI 000 01 -- 1 2 4

W -- Jarred Gronsky, 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Byerley, 3.1 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 5 K, 5 BB.

PBL (9-3) -- Gavin Coplea 1-2, R. Alex Plott 1-1. Hunter Anderson 1-2, 2 R. Drew Diesburg R. Isaac Denault R. Kurtis Adkins 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Alex Rueck R. Ben Busby 3-4, 2 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R. Gronsky 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Colton Coy 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, Brett Giese 1-3, RBI. Landon Wilson R.

Dwight -- H. Beier 1-2. Gallet R. Kapper 1-2, 2B, RBI.