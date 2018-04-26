PBL JV baseball wins 12-0 over Oakwood

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity baseball team won 12-0 Thursday over Oakwood.

Brett Giese and Hunter Anderson combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for the Panthers on the mound.

Giese yielded two hits and one walk while striking out three batters through three innings. Anderson fanned one batter while allowing no hits and no walks.

Gavin Coplea -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-4 -- led off the first inning with a bunt single for PBL before stealing second base, advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring as Isaac Denault reached base on an error.

In the second inning, PBL (10-3) scored four more runs to extend its lead to 5-0.

Jarred Gronsky walked and Giese singled to center field before Gronsky advanced to third base on a defensive indifference and scoring on a sacrifice bunt by Ben Busby.

Coplea sent Giese home with a line-drive single to right field before crossing home plate as Anderson reached base on an error. Denault hit a single to left field to send Anderson across home plate.

The Panthers scored five more runs in the third inning.

Keegan Marty led off the inning with a double to center field and advanced to third base on a passed ball before Gronsky drew a walk with one out.

Marty crossed home plate after tagging up on a Giese flyout. Busby was hit by a pitch and Coplea reached base on a dropped third strike before Gronsky crossed home plate as Anderson reached base on an error.

Busby crossed home plate on a Denault hit-by-pitch before Coplea and Anderson scored on a wild pitch and passed ball, respectively.

The Panthers scored two runs in the fourth inning as Gronsky hit a leadoff single to right field before scoring on a passed ball. After drawing a walk, Giese crossed home plate on an Anderson groundout.

PBL 12, Oakwood 0

OAK 000 00 -- 0 2 4

PBL 145 2x -- 12 6 1

W -- Brett Giese, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K, BB. L -- Spear, 4 IP, 6 H, 12 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 5 BB.

Oakwood -- Lashuay 1-2. L. Bensly 1-2.

PBL (10-3) -- Gavin Coplea 2-4, RBI, 3 R. Hunter Anderson RBI, 2 R. Isaac Denault 1-3, 3 RBIs. Keegan Marty 1-2, 2B, R. Jarred Gronsky 1-1, 3 R, 2 BB. Brett Giese 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Ben Busby RBI, R.