GCMS baseball loses 12-6 to Tri-Valley

DOWNS -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team lost 12-6 Friday to Tri-Valley.

The Falcons (7-10, 5-3 Heart of Illinois Conference) finished the game with seven hits at the plate as Alec Johnson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Wade Burton (1-for-2) tripled and scored two runs while Braden Roesch (1-for-4) doubled and had two RBIs.

Roesch took the loss on the mound for GCMS, allowing eight runs -- seven earned -- on eight hits and three walks while striking out six batters through five innings. Layne Harden allowed four unearned runs on one hits and four walks in one inning of relief.

The Falcons scored two runs in the top of the first inning. Daniel Jones reached base on an error and Alec Johnson singled to right field before Nathan Garard grounded out to send Jones across home plate. Nick Tabor sent Johnson home with a sacrifice fly to center field.

After Tri-Valley scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, Burton tripled to right field to lead off the top of the second inning for GCMS before Roesch reached base on an error, causing Burton to cross home plate.

The Falcons tied the game in the top of the third inning as Burton drew a walk before scoring on a Roesch double to left field

In the sixth inning, GCMS scored two runs to cut their deficit to 8-6 as Josh Nuss singled to left field and Jones singled to right field before Johnson sent Nuss home with a base hit to left field. Jones crossed home plate on a passed ball.

Tri-Valley 12, GCMS 6

GCMS 211 002 0 -- 6 7 6

TV 401 034 x -- 12 9 3

W -- Patrick Williams, 4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 4 BB. L -- Braden Roesch, 5 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 6 K, 3 BB.

GCMS (7-10, 5-3) -- Daniel Jones 1-4, 2 R. Alec Johnson 2-4, RBI, R. Nathan Garard 1-3, RBI. Nick Tabor RBI. Wade Burton 1-2, 3B, 2 R, 2 BB. Braden Roesch 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Josh Nuss 1-2, R, 2 BB.

Tri-Valley -- Matt Mier 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Drew Rudsinski 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Matthew Manint 1-5, 2B. Dayne Wiggins 1-2, 3 R, 2 BB. Jake Reeser 1-4, RBI. Jimmy Butler 1-2, 2 RBIs, R, 2 BB. Isaac Vance 1-3, RBI, R. Kolton Weichman 1-4, RBI. Kevin O'Donnell R. Braden Zenor 2 R. Patrick Williams R.