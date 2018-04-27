PBL baseball wins 15-2 in five innings over Dwight

DWIGHT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 15-2 Friday over Dwight.

The Panthers finished the game with 19 hits at the plate, led by Drake Schrodt, who hit 4-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.

Jaxson Coplea and Tommy Quinn each hit 3-for-4 with three RBIs and and three runs scored while Keaton Krumwiede hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Gavin Coplea (triple, three RBIs, run scored) and Tanner Coe (RBI) each went 2-for-4.

Dalton Busboom and Alex Rueck combined to pitch a four-hitter. Busboom allowed one run on two hits and no walks with one strikeout through four innings while Rueck struck out one batter and walked two while yielding a run on two hits through one inning of relief.

The Panthers (12-5, 7-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) started their scoring with two runs in the first inning.

Schrodt led off the inning with a triple to center field before crossing home plate on a Jaxson Coplea double to center field. Ben Jarboe hit a one-out single to send Coplea across home plate.

In the second inning, Quinn and Coe each hit a one-out single. With two outs, Schrodt sent Quinn home with a single to extend PBL's lead to 3-0.

The Panthers extended their advantage to 5-1 with two runs in the fourth inning.

Schrodt hit a two-out single to right field and stole second base before Jaxson Coplea sent him home with a line-drive base hit to center field. Krumwiede sent Coplea across home plate with a single to right field

In the top of the fifth inning, PBL scored 10 runs, and by yielding only one run in the bottom of the fifth, the Panthers ended the game via 10-run rule.

Busboom led off the inning by reaching base on an error before Trey VanWinkle singled to center field to put runners on the corners. After VanWinkle stole second base, Quinn singled to right field to send Busboom across home plate.

With one out, Gavin Coplea tripled on a line drive to center field to send VanWinkle and Quinn home before scoring himself on a wild pitch. After Schrodt singled, Jaxson Coplea sent him home with a single to left field.

Krumwiede and Jarboe each drew a walk before Busboom drew a bases-loaded walk to send Jaxson Coplea across home plate.

With the bases still loaded, Quinn singled on a line drive to center field to send Krumwiede and Jarboe home. In the next at-bat, Coe singled to left field to send Busboom across home plate.

Gavin Coplea then sent another run home as he hit a single to center field to send Quinn across home plate.

PBL 15, Dwight 2

PBL 210 2(10) -- 15 19 0

DWI 010 01 -- 2 4 1

W -- Dalton Busboom, 4 IP, 2 H, ER, K, 0 BB. L -- Hayden Tjelle, 4.1 IP, 16 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 5 K, 0 BB.

PBL (12-5, 7-1) -- Drake Schrodt 4-5, 3B, RBI, 3 R. Jaxson Coplea 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Keaton Krumwiede 2-3, RBI, R. Ben Jarboe 1-3, RBI, R. Dalton Busboom 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Trey VanWinkle 1-3, R. Tommy Quinn 3-4, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Tanner Coe 2-4, RBI. Gavin Coplea 2-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, R.

Dwight -- Cade Enerson, 1-3. Logan Graham 1-2. Hayden Tjelle 1-2. Andrew Harsh 1-2, RBI. Mason Tjelle RBI, R.