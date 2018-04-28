Area college sports catchup (April 28, 2018)

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys tack and field standout finished first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.87 seconds for Monmouth College in the Monmouth Midweek meet on Tuesday, April 24.

Gentzler also finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.04 seconds and was part of a 4x400 relay team that finished first with a time of 3:23.03 and the 4x100 relay team that finished second with a time of 42.37 seconds.

In the True Blue Twilight Meet held Friday in Jacksonville, Gentzler finished first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.98 seconds and in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.27 seconds. He was also part of a 4x100 relay team that finished fifth with a tome of 43.28 seconds.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished second with a leap of 1.52 meters in the high jump for Monmouth College in the Monmouth Midweek meet on Tuesday, April 24.

Gentzler also finished eighth in te high jump with a leap of 4-9 in the True Blue Twilight Meet held Friday in Jacksonville.

Sydney Porter -- The 2015 PBL graduate finished second in the long jump with a leap of 4.68 meters for Greenville College's women's track and field team at Saturday's AMC-SLIAC Track Championships. Porter was also part of a 4x100 relay team that finished second with a time of 52.04 seconds.

Andrew Zenner -- The former PBL baseball standout picked up the save for John A. Logan College in a 7-4 win Saturday over Rend Lake, striking out one batter and walking none while allowing no runs on no hits through two-thirds of an inning.

Zenner was credited with a win for the Volunteers in a 2-1 victory over Rend Lake the previous Thursday as he allowed no runs on one hit and no walks through one inning.

Cole Eshleman -- The 2017 PBL graduate scored a run for Lindenwood-Belleville's baseball team in a 10-1 win Saturday over Hannibal LaGrange. Eshleman scored another run for the Lynx in an 11-1 win in game two of Saturday's doubleheader.

Kaleb Denault -- The fellow 2017 PBL graduate tallied a run for MacMurray's junior varsity team in a 3-2 win over Lincoln Land on Thursday.