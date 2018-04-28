PBL baseball improves record to 13-5 with win over Watseka

WATSEKA -- With a 4-2 victory Saturday over Watseka, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team extended their winning streak to five, and has won eight of its last nine games.

“It's another really good team win for us," PBL head coach Brock Niebuhr said. "I'm just happy with the way we're playing right now.”

Mason Ecker tossed a no-hitter through through the first six innings on Saturday. He finished his outing with nine strikeouts and three walks while allowing two earned runs on one hit through 6 1/3 innings.

“I thought he was really good today in and out," Niebuhr said. "He mixed his breaking ball well. He threw the ball really well.”

Ecker also led off the first inning with a double to right field, but was caught trying to steal third. Watseka's Mason Gibson struck out Keyn Humes and Jaxson Coplea to end the top half of the inning

After Jake Watts drew a one-out walk in the third inning, Ecker reached base on an error with two outs to put runners on the corners, but a flyout to shortstop by Keyn Humes resulted in both baserunners being left stranded.

After three scoreless innings, PBL tallied two runs in the top of the fourth inning.

Coplea reached base on an error and Ben McClure walked with nobody out. With one out, Ben Jarboe drew another walk as Coplea crossed home plate via a wild pitch on ball four.

After McClure stole third base and Jarboe swiped second, McClure scored PBL's second run on a sacrifice fly ball to right field hit by Trey VanWinkle.

In the top of the fifth inning, PBL added two more runs to its lead.

Drake Schrodt drew a walk to lead off the inning before Ecker got on base with an infield single ot put runners on first and second base.

After Schrodt swiped third base and Ecker stole second, Schrodt crossed home plate for what would be the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly ball hit to right field by Humes.

After Ecker was caught stealing third base for the second out, Coplea hit a line-drive single to center field before advancing to second base on a wild pitch and stealing third base.

McClure sent Coplea across home plate for what would be an insurance run with a base hit on a hard ground ball to left field.

“Those are the kind of things that are big," Niebuhr said. “We had some good, timely hitting.”

The Panthers finished the game with five hits at the plate, including a 2-for-3 effort from Ecker.

With chilly weather conditions, including a wind blowing straight in, it was tough to score runs, Niebuhr said.

“I thought we actually hit the ball pretty well. The scoreboard didn't show much for it, but we put together a lot of quality at-bats today," Niebuhr said.

After Ecker retired Watseka's first five batters, including two via strikeout, Levi Foster reached base on one of three errors committed by PBL's defense with two outs in the bottom of the second inning.

After Drew Wittenborn drew a walk to put runners on first and second base, however, Brayden Haines grounded out to the third-baseman Coplea to leave the baserunners stranded.

“We didn't play our best baseball today, but we played enough defense to get a win," Niebuhr said.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Haines reached base on another error and Jayden Hemp drew a walk with one out. After Ecker struck out Jaden Downs, a passed ball resulted in Haines and Hemp advancing to second and third base, respectively.

However, both runners would be left stranded as Ben Lyznicki grounded out to the shortstop VanWinkle.

“VanWinkle is playing really well right now," Niebuhr said about the sophomore shortstop. “We had a couple of miscues, but we've got some guys who are playing pretty well defensively.”

After a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth inning, Foster hit a slow ground ball to VanWinkle for the first out of the bottom of the seventh inning.

Reese Inman drew a walk and Haines was hit by a pitch. When Hemp singled to left field to load the bases, Ecker was relieved on the mound by Humes.

Inman and Haines each scored on a wild pitch, but Downs struck out swinging for the second out. Lyznicki then lined out to VinWinkle to end the game.

Humes picked up the save for his efforts on the mound.

“I thought Mason (Ecker) and Keyn (Humes) both pitched really well,” Niebuhr said.

The win over Watseka improved PBL's record to 13-5 overall and 8-1 in the Sangamon Valley Conference. Clifton Central (10-4) leads the SVC standings with an 8-0 conference record.

“Every day is a new day," Niebuhr said. "We're not necessarily worried about who the opponent is right now. We're just worried about focusing on ourselves and focusing on getting better every day. Hopefully, the win-loss column takes care of itself.”

PBL 4, Watseka 2

PBL 000 220 0 -- 4 5 3

WAT 000 000 2 -- 2 1 2

W -- Mason Ecker, 6.1 IP, H, 2 ER, 9 K, 3 BB. L -- Mason Gibson, 5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 4 BB. S -- Keyn Humes, 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, K, 0 BB.

PBL (13-5, 8-1) -- Mason Ecker 2-3, 2B. Keyn Humes RBI. Jaxson Coplea 1-4, 2 R. Ben McClure 1-3, RBI, R. Krumwiede 1-3. Drake Schrodt R.

Watseka (8-10, 2-7) -- Jayden Hemp 1-2. Brayden Haines R. Reese Inman R.