Krumwiede tosses one-hit shutout for PBL baseball in 9-0 win over Watseka

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 9-0 over Watseka on Monday.

With the win, PBL took first place in the Sangamon Valley Conference standings as Clifton Central (10-5 overall) lost 8-5 to Iroquois West to fall to 8-1 in the conference.

Keaton Krumwiede pitched a one-hit shutout for the Panthers (14-5, 9-1 SVC) on the mound, striking out 14 batters and walking none through all seven innings.

At the plate, Ben Jarboe went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored while Trey VanWinkle hit 2-for-3 with a run scored, Ben McClure drove in two more runs and scored two more and Drake Schrodt doubled with an RBI and two runs scored.

In the first inning, Mason Ecker walked and McClure reached base on an error before Jarboe singled to left field to send Ecker home.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored two more runs to extend its lead to 3-0.

VanWinkle singled with one out before Schrodt hit a two-out double ot left field to send him home. Ecker lined a base hit to center field to send Ecker across home plate.

The Panthers added two more runs to their lead in the fifth inning.

Jaxson Coplea walked and McClure was hit by a pitch before Dalton Busboom singled to right field to send McClure across home plate. Jarboe -- who got on base via fielder's choice, scored on a VanWinkle groundout.

In the sixth inning, PBL scored four more runs.

Keyn Humes reached base on an error to lead off the inning. With two outs, Coplea reached base on an error before Krumwiede sent Schrodt -- who reached base on a fielder's choice -- across home plate.

McClure singled to send Coplea and Krumwiede home before crossing home plate on a Jarboe single to center field.

PBL 9, Watseka 0

WAT 000 000 0 -- 0 1 1

PBL 100 224 x -- 9 9 2

W -- Keaton Krumwiede, 7 IP, H, 0 R, 14 K, 0 BB. L -- L. Foster, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.

Watseka (8-11, 2-8) -- C. Giroux 1-2.

PBL (14-5, 9-1) -- Mason Ecker 1-3, RBI, R. Jaxson Coplea R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-4, RBI, R. Ben McClure 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Ben Jarboe 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Dalton Busboom 1-4, RBI. Trey VanWinkle 2-3, R. Drake Schrodt 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R.

PBL BASEBALL SEASON STATS

Batting average

Name Avg./AB

Tommy Quinn .600/15

Gavin Coplea .500/4

Ben Jarboe .404/47

Ben McClure .354/48

Drake Schrodt .327/52

Jaxson Coplea .327/52

Mason Ecker .321/53

Tanner Coe .308/13

Keaton Krumwiede .305/59

Trey VanWinkle .294/51

Jake Watts .286/7

Keyn Humes .273/44

Mitch St. Peter .250/4

Dalton Busboom .208/48

TEAM .318/503

On-base percentage

Name OBP/PA

Carson Dudley 1.00/1

Tommy Quinn .625/17

Gavin Coplea .500/4

Jake Watts .500/10

Jaxson Coplea .493/69

Ben Jarboe .491/57

Ben McClure .484/62

Tanner Coe .471/17

Mason Ecker .448/67

Drake Schrodt .435/63

Keaton Krumwiede .423/71

Keyn Humes .407/59

Trey VanWinkle .403/62

Dalton Busboom .322/59

Mitch St. Peter .250/4

Jacob Ager .200/5

TEAM .439/629

Triples

Name 3Bs

Ben McClure 2

Trey VanWinkle 2

Ben Jarboe 1

Gavin Coplea 1

Drake Schrodt 1

Dalton Busboom 1

TEAM 8

Doubles

Name 2Bs

Ben McClure 6

Keaton Krumwiede 4

Keyn Humes 4

Ben Jarboe 3

Mason Ecker 3

Dalton Busboom 2

Trey VanWinkle 2

Drake Schrodt 1

Jaxson Coplea 1

TEAM 26

Runs batted in

Name RBIs

Ben McClure 22

Keaton Krumwiede 17

Ben Jarboe 15

Mason Ecker 15

Dalton Busboom 11

Drake Schrodt 10

Jaxson Coplea 10

Keyn Humes 7

Trey VanWinkle 7

Tommy Quinn 5

Gavin Coplea 3

Jake Watts 3

Tanner Coe 2

Mitch St. Peter 1

TEAM 128

Runs scored

Name Rs

Jaxson Coplea 23

Keaton Krumwiede 20

Drake Schrodt 18

Mason Ecker 17

Keyn Humes 16

Ben Jarboe 15

Trey VanWinkle 15

Ben McClure 14

Dalton Busboom 10

Jake Watts 4

Tommy Quinn 4

Tanner Coe 3

Gavin Coplea 2

TEAM 160

Stolen bases

Name SBs

Mason Ecker 20

Drake Schrodt 11

Keyn Humes 11

Jaxson Coplea 10

Keaton Krumwiede 9

Trey VanWinkle 7

Ben McClure 4

Ben Jarboe 3

Dalton Busboom 3

Jake Watts 3

Tanner Coe 2

Tommy Quinn 2

Gavin Coplea 1

TEAM 86

Earned-run average

Name ERA/IP

Carson Dudley 0.00/3

Keyn Humes 0.00/1.2

Dalton Busboom 2.68/15.2

Mason Ecker 2.82/22.1

Keaton Krumwiede 3.59/25.1

Ben Jarboe 4.14/23.2

Connor Janssen 4.66/3

Tommy Quinn 5.60/10

Alex Rueck 10.50/2.2

Jacob Ager 11.66/3

Mitch St. Peter 12.92/4.1

Joel Deatrick 16.33/3

TEAM 4.48/118.2

Pitching wins

Name W-L

Mason Ecker 4-0

Dalton Busboom 4-1

Keaton Krumwiede 2-1

Ben Jarboe 2-2

Joel Deatrick 1-0

Mitch St. Peter 1-0

Tommy Quinn 1-1

TEAM 15-5

Saves

Name SVs/SVOs

Ben Jarboe 1/1

Keaton Krumwiede 1/1

Keyn Humes 1/1

TEAM 3/4

Strikeouts

Name Ks

Ben Jarboe 30

Mason Ecker 30

Keaton Krumwiede 25

Tommy Quinn 19

Dalton Busboom 10

Connor Janssen 6

Keyn Humes 3

Alex Rueck 2

Jacob Ager 2

Joel Deatrick 2

Mitch St. Peter 2

TEAM 131