Krumwiede tosses one-hit shutout for PBL baseball in 9-0 win over Watseka

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball team won 9-0 over Watseka on Monday.
With the win, PBL took first place in the Sangamon Valley Conference standings as Clifton Central (10-5 overall) lost 8-5 to Iroquois West to fall to 8-1 in the conference.
Keaton Krumwiede pitched a one-hit shutout for the Panthers (14-5, 9-1 SVC) on the mound, striking out 14 batters and walking none through all seven innings.
At the plate, Ben Jarboe went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored while Trey VanWinkle hit 2-for-3 with a run scored, Ben McClure drove in two more runs and scored two more and Drake Schrodt doubled with an RBI and two runs scored.
In the first inning, Mason Ecker walked and McClure reached base on an error before Jarboe singled to left field to send Ecker home.
In the fourth inning, PBL scored two more runs to extend its lead to 3-0.
VanWinkle singled with one out before Schrodt hit a two-out double ot left field to send him home. Ecker lined a base hit to center field to send Ecker across home plate.
The Panthers added two more runs to their lead in the fifth inning.
Jaxson Coplea walked and McClure was hit by a pitch before Dalton Busboom singled to right field to send McClure across home plate. Jarboe -- who got on base via fielder's choice, scored on a VanWinkle groundout.
In the sixth inning, PBL scored four more runs.
Keyn Humes reached base on an error to lead off the inning. With two outs, Coplea reached base on an error before Krumwiede sent Schrodt -- who reached base on a fielder's choice -- across home plate.
McClure singled to send Coplea and Krumwiede home before crossing home plate on a Jarboe single to center field.
PBL 9, Watseka 0
WAT 000 000 0 -- 0 1 1
PBL 100 224 x -- 9 9 2
W -- Keaton Krumwiede, 7 IP, H, 0 R, 14 K, 0 BB. L -- L. Foster, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.
Watseka (8-11, 2-8) -- C. Giroux 1-2.
PBL (14-5, 9-1) -- Mason Ecker 1-3, RBI, R. Jaxson Coplea R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-4, RBI, R. Ben McClure 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Ben Jarboe 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Dalton Busboom 1-4, RBI. Trey VanWinkle 2-3, R. Drake Schrodt 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R.
PBL BASEBALL SEASON STATS
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Tommy Quinn .600/15
Gavin Coplea .500/4
Ben Jarboe .404/47
Ben McClure .354/48
Drake Schrodt .327/52
Jaxson Coplea .327/52
Mason Ecker .321/53
Tanner Coe .308/13
Keaton Krumwiede .305/59
Trey VanWinkle .294/51
Jake Watts .286/7
Keyn Humes .273/44
Mitch St. Peter .250/4
Dalton Busboom .208/48
TEAM .318/503
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Carson Dudley 1.00/1
Tommy Quinn .625/17
Gavin Coplea .500/4
Jake Watts .500/10
Jaxson Coplea .493/69
Ben Jarboe .491/57
Ben McClure .484/62
Tanner Coe .471/17
Mason Ecker .448/67
Drake Schrodt .435/63
Keaton Krumwiede .423/71
Keyn Humes .407/59
Trey VanWinkle .403/62
Dalton Busboom .322/59
Mitch St. Peter .250/4
Jacob Ager .200/5
TEAM .439/629
Triples
Name 3Bs
Ben McClure 2
Trey VanWinkle 2
Ben Jarboe 1
Gavin Coplea 1
Drake Schrodt 1
Dalton Busboom 1
TEAM 8
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Ben McClure 6
Keaton Krumwiede 4
Keyn Humes 4
Ben Jarboe 3
Mason Ecker 3
Dalton Busboom 2
Trey VanWinkle 2
Drake Schrodt 1
Jaxson Coplea 1
TEAM 26
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Ben McClure 22
Keaton Krumwiede 17
Ben Jarboe 15
Mason Ecker 15
Dalton Busboom 11
Drake Schrodt 10
Jaxson Coplea 10
Keyn Humes 7
Trey VanWinkle 7
Tommy Quinn 5
Gavin Coplea 3
Jake Watts 3
Tanner Coe 2
Mitch St. Peter 1
TEAM 128
Runs scored
Name Rs
Jaxson Coplea 23
Keaton Krumwiede 20
Drake Schrodt 18
Mason Ecker 17
Keyn Humes 16
Ben Jarboe 15
Trey VanWinkle 15
Ben McClure 14
Dalton Busboom 10
Jake Watts 4
Tommy Quinn 4
Tanner Coe 3
Gavin Coplea 2
TEAM 160
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Mason Ecker 20
Drake Schrodt 11
Keyn Humes 11
Jaxson Coplea 10
Keaton Krumwiede 9
Trey VanWinkle 7
Ben McClure 4
Ben Jarboe 3
Dalton Busboom 3
Jake Watts 3
Tanner Coe 2
Tommy Quinn 2
Gavin Coplea 1
TEAM 86
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Carson Dudley 0.00/3
Keyn Humes 0.00/1.2
Dalton Busboom 2.68/15.2
Mason Ecker 2.82/22.1
Keaton Krumwiede 3.59/25.1
Ben Jarboe 4.14/23.2
Connor Janssen 4.66/3
Tommy Quinn 5.60/10
Alex Rueck 10.50/2.2
Jacob Ager 11.66/3
Mitch St. Peter 12.92/4.1
Joel Deatrick 16.33/3
TEAM 4.48/118.2
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Mason Ecker 4-0
Dalton Busboom 4-1
Keaton Krumwiede 2-1
Ben Jarboe 2-2
Joel Deatrick 1-0
Mitch St. Peter 1-0
Tommy Quinn 1-1
TEAM 15-5
Saves
Name SVs/SVOs
Ben Jarboe 1/1
Keaton Krumwiede 1/1
Keyn Humes 1/1
TEAM 3/4
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Ben Jarboe 30
Mason Ecker 30
Keaton Krumwiede 25
Tommy Quinn 19
Dalton Busboom 10
Connor Janssen 6
Keyn Humes 3
Alex Rueck 2
Jacob Ager 2
Joel Deatrick 2
Mitch St. Peter 2
TEAM 131
